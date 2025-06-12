Wontumi Communications has downplayed the NCA’s suspension directive, assuring the public that Wontumi FM and Wontumi TV are still operating

Following the NCA's announcement, a letter from the Presidency called on the Communications Minister and the NCA to show clemency

The attempted shutdown of the radio stations, including Wontumi, comes after the revocation of Akonta Mining’s license and Chairman Wontumi's EOCO arrest and detention

Wontumi Communications has responded confidently after being listed among 52 radio stations ordered by the National Communications Authority (NCA) to suspend operations for regulatory violations.

In a social media response that has since gone viral, Wontumi Communications appeared unfazed by the development.

When an X (formerly Twitter) user, Dr Sneaker Nyame, tagged Wontumi FM to check if they were still operating, the station’s official handle replied:

“Hello @_sneakernyame, Wontumi 101.3 and Wontumi TV is working. Don’t worry your head.”

NCA attempts to shutdown 64 radio stations

The NCA, in a June 12, 2025, statement, cited persistent breaches of Regulations 54 and 56 of the Electronic Communications Regulation, 2011 (LI 1991) as grounds for the suspension.

Notable among the affected stations are Asaase Radio, linked to Gabby Otchere-Darko, and Wontumi FM, owned by Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

However, in a surprising twist, a letter from the Presidency reportedly intervened after the NCA announcement, requesting that the Communications Minister, Samuel Nartey George, and the NCA exercise clemency and consider giving the affected stations time to rectify their infractions.

The shutdown directive adds to a string of recent setbacks for Chairman Wontumi. His company, Akonta Mining, recently had its operational license revoked over alleged illegal mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

He was later summoned by the CID headquarters in Accra, and after two days of questioning, was arrested and detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Although granted bail, Wontumi reportedly failed to meet the bail conditions and remained in custody for six days.

Despite these legal troubles, Wontumi Communications appears unshaken, with its online response suggesting confidence and continuity in operations, even as uncertainty surrounds the NCA’s next steps.

See the post of Wontumi Communications reacting to the attempted NCA shutdown:

Source: YEN.com.gh