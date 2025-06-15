The Ashaiman Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Shaddad Umar Jallo, has died.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Citi News reported that he passed away on the afternoon of Saturday, June 14, 2025, in East Legon.

Ashaiman NDC Chairperson Shaddad Jallo passes away. Source: Citi News

Source: UGC

He had complained that he was feeling unwell. No cause of death has been confirmed, though high blood pressure is suspected.

Jallo was serving his second term as constituency chairman and was a member of the NDC’s National Zongo Caucus Coordinating Team.

Beyond his constituency, he worked closely with the Zongo Caucus to expand support for the NDC in Muslim communities across the country.

He will be buried on Sunday, June 15, at 9:00 AM in accordance with Islamic rites.

Jallo is survived by his wife and eight children.

Source: YEN.com.gh