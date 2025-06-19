An onion seller in Makola, Faustina Djagbele Abbey, has sued Telecel for GH¢2 million as compensation for breaches of her privacy after using her image for marketing purposes.

She contends that the failure of Telecel to seek her consent and use her image without her knowledge to project, market and advertise the 'Telecel Red Save' Product on numerous platforms, including social media, amounts to an abuse of her image rights.

The Law Platform noted that Bernard Owiredu Donkor of Thompson Law Consult is representing Abbey.

She wants billboards, social media, and traditional media advertisements of the ‘Telecel red save' to be pulled down.

In her statement of claim, Abbey argued that the use of her image by Telecel in their product marketing drive was brought to her attention by some of her customers.

She also said that the advertisement has brought her some publicity, with family members deeming her to be of financial means.

This, she says, has strained relationships with others and impacted her mental health.

