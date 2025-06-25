A South African tourist duo, Lue and Rue, has incurred the wrath of Sam Nartey George, a huge campaigner against LGBTQI in Ghana

The parliamentarian has called law enforcement agencies to crack their whip on the viral tourists

His address comes after intense pressure on social media targeted at him to walk the talk

Ghana's Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister, Sam George, has publicly called out Lue and Rue, a tourist duo championing an unpopular agenda with their visits to some of the country's historic sites.

The tourists visited scores of Ghana's iconic sites, including the Independence Square and the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum.

There, Lue and Rue, two men, publicly displayed their affection for each other, brandishing Ghana's flag in some of their moments.

The viral duo claim that their photos are part of an awareness campaign to kick against Ghana's conservative stance on LGBTQI issues.

The country's Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Kofi Okyere Darko, in a post commented on the viral SA tourists' campaing, saying,

"Who are they? Do your thing, but not beneath our independence monument. I'm indifferent about them, but not in our faces and definitely not our independence monument."

Sam George, who has been one of the biggest campaigners against the spread of the LGBTQI community, has finally reacted to the issue after intense pressure on social media.

"I have just returned to Accra from Ho in the Volta Region, where I attended the climax of our successful #GirlsInICT program. I have seen numerous tags and posts about the abhorrent disrespect of our culture and values by two 'useless' individuals. The disrespect of our national symbols is despicable, to say the least." He said.

"Law enforcement must identify the two miscreants in the viral photos and apply the full rigours of existing laws on them, he added."

In his post, the parliamentarian also shared a highly anticipated update on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which has now been re-introduced before parliament.

"I am shocked to see apologists of the NPP calling on me and demanding action. What a shameless lot! We are where we are today without a strict legislation on these ills because former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, failed and blatantly refused to sign the Family Values Bill into law after Parliament of Ghana and the Courts had cleared the Bill."

"You defended the immoral stance of President Akufo-Addo then and today you want to pontificate? How dare you! I have along with my Colleagues in Parliament, re-submitted the Family Values Bill. It has gotten Mr. Speaker's approval and should be laid for first reading any moment soon."

John Dumelo hails Sam George

Source: YEN.com.gh