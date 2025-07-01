MTN Ghana has faced challenges in rolling out its new data bundle packages, scheduled for July 1, 2025

Customers have reported issues, including difficulty activating the packages and errors while purchasing data bundles

MTN Ghana has acknowledged the technical issues and is working urgently to resolve them, urging customers to remain patient

MTN Ghana, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the country, has experienced difficulties in implementing its new data bundle packages, which were scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2025.

The government, through the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovations, led by Samuel Nartey George, reached an agreement with the telecommunication firms in Ghana to increase the volume of their internet data by 15 per cent.

Several MTN users have, however, reported various technical issues, including difficulties in activating the new packages and errors when trying to purchase data bundles.

In a statement issued to the public on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, MTN Ghana acknowledged the issues and said it experienced a major technical challenge while recalibrating its system to implement the new data package.

The leading telecommunications network company in Ghana said it was working to resolve them as quickly as possible.

They further apologised for the inconvenience caused and are urging customers to be patient as they work to resolve the technical issues.

"We recognise the importance of staying connected and sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused. Please be assured that our technical teams are working urgently to resolve the issue and restore services as soon as possible," the statement read.

The issues have affected many customers who were looking forward to taking advantage of the new data bundle packages.

Some customers have expressed frustration on social media, citing the difficulties they have experienced in trying to access the new packages.

Reactions to the MTN Ghana statement

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the statement issued by MTN Ghana, explaining the difficulties its faced while implementing the July 1 data packages.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@m_artinezyrn said:

"Masa masa, if you were about to increase the bundle, you wouldn’t face any challenges it would be done before 12 a.m. kraa. Smh."

@mirielle_pap also said:

"We know your schemes. This is what you always do to steal away our data. High hopes only for you to bring this nyamanyama data packages."

@DonYussif commented:

"You don’t take us serious as ur customers honestly."

@Spykenzy86 also commented:

"Your data bundles are still at a higher price. 10ghc cannot earn the ordinary Ghanaian 1GB...then there is much to talk about."

Tech In Twi calls Samuel Nartey George

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the new data bundle allocation increments across all telecommunication networks in Ghana took effect, as earlier stated by Samuel Nartey George.

A young Ghanaian tech enthusiast, identified on X as Tech in Twi, in a series of posts, raised concerns about the implementation and shared his reservations about the initiative.

Other Ghanaians social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the comments made by Tech in Twi.

