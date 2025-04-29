Telecommunication giant MTN Ghana has confirmed that the data of over 5,700 of its customers has been affected due to a recent cybersecurity incident.

In a press statement released by MTN on April 28, 2025, MTN Group stated that its platforms however remain fully operational, adding that it was working to get to the bottom of this.

"MTN Group has experienced a cybersecurity incident. However, our platforms remain fully operational, and we continue to monitor our environment closely. The confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our systems remain central to how we operate and serve our customers."

The telco giant explained that it was currently working with cybersecurity experts to conduct a thorough forensic investigation.

MTN assured affected customers that they would be contacted directly by the company regarding the breach.

"We are mindful that our stakeholders may have concerns. While at this early stage of the investigation, we have not been able to ascertain the full extent of the incident, early indications are that about 5,700 MTN Ghana customers’ data may have been affected. We will contact the customers involved."

It also reminded customers of the need to stay vigilant in the wake of fraudsters.

"To mitigate any fraudulent consequences, a fraud alert can be placed on an individual's credit report at any of the major credit bureaus. Keep MTN, MoMo, and banking apps and devices updated. Use strong, unique passwords for accounts and change them regularly. Be cautious of unexpected messages and do not click on suspicious links. Do not disclose information such as passwords, PINs, and OTPs when asked to do so by phone, text message, or email. Activate multi-factor authentication where available."

