The new data package increment across all telecommunication networks in Ghana has taken effect, as earlier stated by Sam George.

Tech in Twi, in a series of posts, has raised concerns about the implementation and shared his reservations on it

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post have shared varied opinions on the comments made by Tech in Twi

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian socialite Samuel Yeboah, popularly known as Tech in Twi, has raised objections regarding the increased data bundle allocations across all telecommunication networks in Ghana, which took effect on July 1, 2025.

His first reaction to the new changes was after the Communications Minister, Samuel George, in a post on X on July 1, 2025, reposted a tweet from a netizen praising him for ensuring an increase in data packages.

A Ghanaian young man, Tech In Twi slams Communications Minister Sam George over the new data increment. Photo credit: @GTV Ghana/Facebook, @Sam George/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Minister for Communications, Sam George, rejoiced over the data allocation increase, tweeting:

"We meuve! For God and country!"

Tech in Twi sharply responded, questioning the impact of the increment and demanding answers on the data allocations made.

He tweeted, saying that if GH¢10 cannot even buy one gigabyte of data, then what is the relevance of the new package.

He made several tweets, questioning how many Ghanaians can afford to buy data packages with GH¢399.

Sam George rejoices over data increment. Photo credit: @Sam George/Facebook

Source: Instagram

He posted:

"If the minimum wage is GH₵18 per day, and after several meetings with telecoms and the formation of a committee, GH₵10 still can’t even get me 1GB of data, then what was the point of all that?"

"Naaa!!! Almost less than 5% of the population can afford GH₵399 worth of data. This doesn’t add up! NO," he tweeted.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 20,000 views and 300 comments.

Reaction to Tech in Twi's comments

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the comments by Sam George.

Jeluwasty reacted:

"The GH₵399 thing is funny, bro... We are in a country where some of the youth earn less than 300 cedis a month, and you want them to use their whole month salary for this bundle? lol"

@LolydBanks13 stated:

"It doesn’t even add up. If you do a GH₵3 bundle 3 times, you will get 1.2GB, which will total GH₵9, but GH₵10 is not even up to a GB."

@dr_knzo added:

"Not saying you don’t have a point, but this is just like telling Rolex to bring their prices down so Casio users can buy it. In conclusion, there are other networks with several internet plans. Move to that side if this side is stressing you."

Ljay4real4real reacted:

"Bro, I don’t understand something. If GH₵399 gives you 214GB of data, then by simple math, half of GH₵399, which is GH₵199.5, should give you 107GB, but instead, it gives you 18GB?? Where is the logic in this… I will back it up with a screenshot."

Telcos face sanctions over service quality

YEN.com.gh also earlier reported that Sam George has demanded that mobile network operators in Ghana,

The minister stressed the need for improved service quality by December 2025, adding that failure to comply would result in a heavy fine.

The minister emphasised that telcos must complete the spectrum acceptance process by June 30, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh