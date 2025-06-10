Sam George Announces Major Data Bundle Increases From July 1, MTN Gets Biggest Increase
Communications Minister Samuel George has announced increases in data bundle allocations across all telecommunication networks in Ghana, effective July 1, 2025.
George said there had been successful negotiations with network operators.
AirtelTigo Ghana and Telecel will have 10% increase across all data bundles
The GH¢400 bundle on AirtelTigo has also been upgraded from 195GB to 236GB.
Telecel Ghana GH¢400 bundle has been increased from 90GB to 250GB
MTN Ghana will see the biggest value boosts with a 15% increase across all data bundles.
The will also be a restoration of GH¢399 bundle offering 214GB.
George acknowledged that these increases will come at a considerable cost to the network operators.
"However, I am glad that our engagements and consultations are bearing fruit for the Ghanaian people."
Source: YEN.com.gh
