Nana Appiah Mensah has reacted to comparisons between himself and Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa

Asiedua was sentenced to 15 years in jail with hard labour for defrauding members of the church she started

Mensah is currently dealing with a criminal trial with multiple charges, concerning defrauding by false pretence, and money laundering, among others

Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM 1, the CEO of the defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, spoke about the conviction and legal troubles of Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa.

Mensah dismissed comparisons between him and Asiedua in comments after the Supreme Court adjourned his application seeking to halt his criminal trial at the High Court.

Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, dismisses comparisons to Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa.

He told 3News such comparisons were unfounded.

“Let’s not give credence to that.”

Mensah is currently dealing with a criminal trial with multiple charges, concerning the sale of gold without a license, fraudulent breach of trust, defrauding by false pretence, and money laundering.

Mensah, his wife, and his sister have been accused of using Menzgold to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1.68 billion.

He was first arrested in January 2019 in Dubai and granted bail.

Menzgold suspended its operations after an order from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

What legal ordeal is Agradaa going through?

On July 3, 2025, Asiedua was sentenced to 15 years in jail for engaging in fraudulent activities and promoting charlatanic advertisements. She has appealed the sentence.

She was accused of orchestrating a scheme to defraud her congregation during an all-night service and disseminating deceptive videos on social media.

Asiedua advertised on Today’s TV and other social media platforms on October 5, 2022, that she would be organising an all-night service on October 7, 2022.

During this service, she promised to share GH¢300,000 with participants who needed money for business or rent, even displaying bundles of cash in her advertisements to entice the public.

Investigations revealed that many people, drawn by these false representations, travelled from various locations to attend the service.

Nana Agradaa is appealing her 15-year jail term for engaging in fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

During the all-night service, she directed the congregation to form groups of 20 members each and contribute various sums of money.

After collecting the funds, she did not deliver on her promises, leaving the attendees stranded.

While her counsel pleaded for a non-custodial sentence, citing her role as a mother of five and a first-time offender, the prosecution highlighted aggravating factors.

These included the premeditated nature of the crime, the surge in similar charlatanic advertisements, and the fact that she was not a first-time offender, having been previously convicted in 2021 for a similar offence.

