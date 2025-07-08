The Eastern Regional Commander of Prisons, DDP Patrick Thomas Siedu, has opened up about the poor conditions of the Nsawam Prison

The JoyNews report comes amid news of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa being handed a 15-year sentence over fraud charges

Many Ghanaians were not happy that Agradaa would experience these poor conditions, while others shared their opinions in the comments

The Eastern Region Prisons Director has shed more light on the challenges prisoners face at the Nsawam Prison.

This comes after controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa was handed a 15-year jail sentence on July 3, 2025.

A director describes the poor conditions at Nsawam Prison that Agradaa will experience during her 15-year term. Image Credit: @joynewsontv and @originalagradaa

Challenges Agradaa will face at Nsawam Prison

A report by JoyNews' Stephen Mensah noted that the prison, which was built to house 717 inmates, now houses more than five times its capacity.

The video report highlighted the challenges of the prisoners, which includes poor living conditions and overcrowding.

In an interview, the Eastern Regional Commander of Prisons, DDP Patrick Thomas Siedu, said the facility was at the breaking point.

"Those who are in the condemned cells, when they serve 10 years, are always qualified for the grant of presidential amnesty. Over a period of time, it has not happened," he said.

He further explained that when these prisoners served with good conduct, they were eligible for a presidential pardon.

The Nsawam Prison director further shared some challenges the facility was facing, and the first he highlighted was the quality of food.

"It is a challenge feeding because they are being fed on GH¢1.80 a day, and this has persisted for over a decade," he said.

Agradaa's sentence: reactions to Nsawam conditions

