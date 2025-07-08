A Ghanaian man has alleged in a viral video that a group of people paid agitators to infiltrate Nana Agradaa’s church and stage complaints of being defrauded

Nana Agradaa, a former priestess turned evangelist, was convicted on July 3, 2025, for charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences

Ghanaians are divided over the man's claims of an alleged setup, with some expressing sympathy for Agradaa while others remain unconvinced

A Ghanaian man has stirred online controversy after claiming that he was part of a group of people that set up controversial evangelist Mama Patricia Asiedu, aka Nana Agradaa.

A Ghanaian man claims he was part of a group who paid people to cry out against Nana Agradaa and accuse her of stealing from her congregants. Image credit: @thosecalledcelebs, @nana_agradaaa_original

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man claimed that a party aggrieved against the preacher planned to infiltrate her church with paid agitators to claim they were cheated and create legal trouble for her.

He further stated that after learning of the group’s plans against Nana Agradaa, he became angry and left.

“Everything was planned. It was a plan by someone who had a beef with her. They approached Maame Ngege and I through Naana Brown. We had heard multiple stories about Nana Agradaa cheating people and stealing from them, so we believed them,” he said.

He added that later on, he found out that the man paid some people to infiltrate Nana Agradaa’s church and claim she had taken money from them to create a viral video to accomplish his goals against Agradaa.

He shared audios of the man allegedly speaking about his plans to pay people to infiltrate Agradaa’s church.

Nana Agradaa jailed for 15 years

The former priestess turned pastor was jailed on Thursday, July 3, 2025, after being convicted of charlatanic advertisement in contravention of section 137(1) of the Criminal Offences and Other Act, 1960, and defrauding by false pretence, contrary to section 131 (1) of Act 29.

Nana Agradaa faces 15 years in prison for allegedly defrauding church members in money doubling scam. Image credit: Thunder TV

According to the prosecution, Nana Agradaa failed to learn from a previous conviction in 2021 and therefore deserved a harsher sentence to serve as a deterrent.

"The accused is not a first-time offender, and we want to say that in fact she has not learnt any lesson from the previous conviction in 2021...We are saying that the punishment at that time was not retributive and deterrent enough. We want the court to exercise its discretion today. We want a sentence that will send shivers down the spines of like-minded persons,” the prosecution said.

Agradaa’s legal team, meanwhile, argued that she deserves mercy as a first-time offender.

Agradaa set up claim stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared varying responses to the video of a man claiming Nana Agradaa was set up.

YEN.com.gh compiled some responses below.

akuapem_poloo said:

"Herh, Ghana, huh? 😢😢 it’s well."

amoafo.mary wrote:

"She will come back very soon. 🙏🙏🙏 I know that. ❤️❤️🙌"

stkgmah_pralem commented:

"Sia, how can u tell me this story😂"

jarbrella said:

"Aaah Awurade, Christianity is being put to shame papa🙊💔💔"

Nana Agradaa’s church faces closure

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa’s church is in trouble following her imprisonment.

According to reports, the Christian Council has set plans in motion for the closure of the Heaven Way Chapel in Weija.

Social media users jubilated over the news, with many calling it long overdue due to Nana Agradaa’s practices.

