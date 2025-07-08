Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Agradaa, was handed a 15-year jail term for fraud, which has generated scores of divided opinions on social media

While some Ghanaians believe the sentence is fitting, considering Agradaa's widely reported crimes, others believe that the sentence is a bit harsh

The full judgment of the controversial evangelist's case, detailing the several reasons behind the court's decision against her, has emerged

A 21-page document detailing the proceedings of The Republic vs Patricia Asiedua, alias Nana Agradaa, has been published.

The court document explained the facts of the prosecution against Agradaa, which led Her Honour, Evelyne E. Asamoah of the Circuit Court 10 in Ghana, Accra, to hand down a sentence of 15 years in prison with hard labour on July 3, 2025.

The self-styled money ritualist turned evangelist was charged with the following offences:

Charlatanic advertisement, contrary to section 137(1) of the Criminal Offences and Other Act, 1960, Act 29 (Count 1)

Defrauding by false pretences, contrary to section 131 (1) of Act 29 (Counts 2-5)

She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Agradaa's conviction was tied to a 2022 television advert in which she claimed to possess money-doubling abilities.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1,000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

Prosecution calls for strict punishment for Agradaa

Agradaa was convicted of similar offences and fined GH¢10,000 in 2021. Her previous record led the court to believe that the controversial evangelist had not learnt any lessons.

Lead prosecutor ASP Emmanuel Haligah was said to have established in court that her repeated offences demonstrated a lack of remorse and argued for a stiff punishment.

On page 18 of the Agradaa's judgement, it reportedly noted that,

"The accused is not a first-time offender, and we want to say that in fact she has not learnt any lesson from the previous conviction in 2021 before Court 4, where the accused was convicted to a fine of GH¢10,000.00 in default nine months imprisonment.

"Here we are again in 2025, and this same offence is before your honourable court, just a year after she was convicted of that offence. We are saying that the punishment at that time was not retributive and deterrent enough. We want the court to exercise its discretion today. We want a sentence that will send shivers down the spines of like-minded persons. We humbly pray."

Agradaa's legal team pleaded with the court to have mercy on their client because she had distanced herself from her controversial past.

“She is a first-time offender. We honestly believe that participating in this trial for the past three years is punishment enough,” Agradaa's lawyer argued.

After acknowledging both sides, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah ultimately sided with the prosecution, finding the offences to be deliberate and lacking in genuine remorse.

Agradaa to appeal her jail term

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa would appeal her 15-year jail term. Her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, then reportedly filed a motion at the Amasaman High Court on Monday, July 7.

According to Graphic Online, he claimed that the trial against his client was biased and unfair, stating that the judge, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, had ruled without the support of the evidence.

