Nana Agradaa, the leader of the Heaven Way Church, has filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court against her 15-year jail sentence

Agradaa was jailed on July 3, 2025, after being found guilty of defrauding church members through false claims of money doubling

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some mocking the “hard labour” sentence while others questioned whether her appeal would succeed

Nana Agradaa has filed an appeal against her 15-year jail term, arguing that the sentence was excessive and that her trial judge was biased.

The leader of the Heaven Way Church was convicted by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, July 3, 2025, on charges of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

She was sentenced to fifteen years in prison with hard labour.

Her lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, filed an appeal at the Amasaman High Court on Monday, July 7.

According to Graphic Online, Baffour claimed that the trial against his client was biased and unfair.

His appeal filing stated that the trial judge, Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah, was heavily biased against Nana Agradaa and that the ruling against her could not be supported by the evidence presented in court.

Agradaa’s team argued that her sentence of fifteen years with hard labour was excessive.

Nana Agradaa’s arrest and trial

On October 9, 2022, Nana Agradaa was arrested after a viral video of some church members complaining about her scamming them went viral on social media.

According to the police, the preacher claimed in a broadcast on her television channel, Today TV, that she can double any amount of money people bring to her church, the Heaven Way Church.

Her advertisement led several individuals to hand over large sums of money in the hope of receiving miraculous financial returns from her.

Agradaa allegedly kicked out the individuals after taking their monies, leading to the recording of the viral video.

She was charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences but pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

The case remained in court for three years before her final conviction in July 2025.

Prior to becoming a preacher, Nana Agradaa was a traditional priestess and was accused of running similar money doubling scams which she called ‘Sika Gari’.

Nana Agradaa appealing 15-year conviction stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some responses from Ghanaians on social media to the news that Nana Agradaa has appealed her jail term.

possaug_ said:

"Noko hard labour😭"

calm_fanteboy wrote:

"Hope the hard labour has not started"

min_.istercarl commented:

"Can anything be done about it?"

Nana Agradaa faces new conviction

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa was dragged before court once again after being convicted of defrauding by false pretences and charlatanic advertisement.

The new convict appeared before an Accra Court to face a ruling in a case in which she’s accused of breaching the cybersecurity act.

Nana Agradaa is accused of sharing inappropriate images of another pastor, Appiah Biblical, following a dispute the two individuals had over an amount of GH¢10,000.

The case has been adjourned to July 30, 2025.

