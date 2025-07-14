Chief Justice Getrude Torkonoo is demanding $10million in compensation from the government amid attempts to impeach her.

Torkornoo's lawsuit, which is seeking to have her suspension removed, contends that she has suffered reputational damage.

The Law Platform published details of the lawsuit, which was filed on July 4.

She maintains that her suspension violated her rights under the African Charter on Human and People's rights.

Torkorno also said her right to dignity and protection from arbitrary measures had also been violated.

Among other things, she is seeking a declaration that the suspension violated the Applicant's human rights to a fair hearing guaranteed by Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

She also wants an order lifting her suspension and a halt to the inquiry for her removal.

