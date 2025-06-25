Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has revealed she has received several threats demanding her resignation following her suspension

Despite the threats, Torkornoo remains determined to challenge the process and demonstrate that it is fundamentally flawed

The suspended Chief Justice is currently embroiled in a legal battle after petitions were filed against her by some Ghanaian citizens

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has stated that she has received several threats from unknown individuals demanding her resignation from office following her suspension.

Speaking at a press conference, Justice Torkornoo alleged that her detractors had warned her that they would deal with her if she failed to resign.

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo claims she;s been threatened to resign.

Despite these threats, she stated that she would not resign, adding that she was determined to demonstrate that the process seeking her removal was fundamentally flawed.

"I have heard on several occasions from loved ones, persons who care, and others who may not know me beyond my public duties, that since it is clear the current proceedings seem to be carefully staged to result in my removal as Chief Justice, it would be best if I just retired or resigned, rather than subject myself to an ill-motivated process. I have also received threats and veiled threats to the effect that if I fail to resign or voluntarily retire, I will suffer harm or other consequences," she said.

"Let me assure everyone that I do not seek to cling to a title or position. However, as a lawyer with 38 years of experience, a judge with 21 years of experience, and Chief Justice of Ghana, who has spent my entire career serving the rule of law, I consider it my duty and obligation to speak out concerning the administration of justice in this country."

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo calls attempts to remove her a travesty of justice.

'The situation I have been confronted with has shown me a model of injustice I never would have thought possible had I not been exposed to it. This is why, despite great personal discomfort, I have decided to marshal every effort, in law and leadership, to answer to this situation," she stated.

Justice Torkornoo said that many believe the current proceedings against her are carefully staged to result in her removal as Chief Justice, describing the process as "ill-motivated".

She also referenced media commentary suggesting the process was born out of a stated political agenda to control the judiciary.

"I have also heard several commentaries in the media about how this process was born out of a stated political agenda to remove me and control the judiciary, and that it is a political effort that can only result in the charade of a hearing that is played out. I thank all those who have engaged in this conversation out of concern for my safety and well-being," she further stated.

While expressing gratitude to those who have shown concern for her safety and well-being, Torkornoo remains resolute in her stance.

Read the post below:

Gertrude Torkornoo's legal battle

The suspended Chief Justice has been embroiled in a legal battle challenging her suspension, with the Supreme Court unanimously dismissing her application for an interlocutory injunction against the committee investigating her.

Torkornoo's legal team had earlier filed a suit challenging her suspension and the inclusion of two Supreme Court justices on the committee investigating the petitions against her.

The case is ongoing, with the committee expected to deliver its recommendation to the president for a decision.

Gertrude Torkornoo opens more fire

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Gertrude Torkornoo had levelled new complaints about attempts to impeach her.

In a supplementary affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, she called the proceedings a mockery of justice.

Torkornoo claimed she had been subjected to mental distress by the Justice Pwamang-led committee probing her.

