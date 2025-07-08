Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has filed a human rights case at the ECOWAS Court in Abuja over her suspension

She argues that the suspension removed her from office without due process, violating her constitutional rights

Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem Sai disclosed the development, noting similar claims are before Ghana's courts

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has filed a case at the ECOWAS Community Court in Abuja, Nigeria, against the Republic.

The case, filed on July 4, 2025, alleges human rights violations related to her suspension.

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo files a case at the ECOWAS Court against the Republic of Ghana. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

This was disclosed on social media by Ghana's Deputy Attorney General, Justice Srem-Sai, on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

"I can confirm that the Chief Justice - Her Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo - has filed another court case - this time, at the ECOWAS Community Court in Abuja, Nigeria, against the Republic," Justice Srem-Sai wrote on X.

According to him, the Chief Justice argues that her suspension has effectively removed her from office without a final determination, impairing her right to function and serve in her constitutionally appointed position.

Justice Srem-Sai said similar allegations are currently pending before the Supreme Court and High Court in relation to the ongoing removal process.

The case highlights the complexities and nuances of the removal process for high-ranking officials in Ghana.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for the country's judicial system and the rule of law.

Read Justice Srem Sai's social media post below:

Gertrude Torkornoo suspended by Mahama

Gertrude Torkornoo's latest action comes several weeks after she was suspended by President John Dramani Mahama following the determination of prima facie againts her in relations three separate petitions seeking her removal from office.

The President took the decison in line with Article 146(6) of the 1992 Constitution and taken in consultation with the Council of State, was announced on April 22.

Following the determination of the prima facie, President Mahama set up a five-member committee has been set up under Article 146(6) to investigate the matter.

President John Mahama suspends Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

The committee is composed of:

Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Justice of the Supreme Court - Chairman

Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, Justice of the Supreme Court - Member

Daniel Yaw Domelevo (Former Auditor-General) - Member

Major Flora Bazaanura Dalugo (Ghana Armed Forces) - Member

Professor James Sefah Dzisah (Associate Professor, University of Ghana) Member

Following this, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, filed a suit at the Supreme Court challenging the legality of the action taken against the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court, presided over by the Acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, however, dismissed the case filed by the Old Tafo MP.

Gertrude Torkornoo alleges threats on her life

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo disclosed that she had received several threats demanding her resignation following her suspension.

Despite the threats, Torkornoo remained determined to challenge the process and demonstrate that it was fundamentally flawed.

The suspended Chief Justice made this claims at press conference held in Accra on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh