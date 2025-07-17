Dr. Simon Frimpong Osei of Kwesimintsim Hospital has warned that the rainy season is bringing an increase in malaria, typhoid, and other infections

Recent data shows a 22.3% rise in malaria cases, and the hospital is preparing for further increases in the coming days.

The Health Directorate has implemented the Test, Treatment, and Tracking of Patients policy to ensure accurate diagnoses and treatment during the surge

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Administrator of Kwesimintsim Hospital in Takoradi, Dr Simon Frimpong Osei, has reported a 22.3 per cent increase in malaria cases at the facility during the second quarter of 2025.

According to Dr Osei, the rise in malaria cases is attributed to the onset of the rainy season, which triggers low temperatures and creates an environment conducive to the spread of the disease.

The Administrator of Kwesimintsim Hospital in Takoradi, Dr Simon Frimpong Osei, raises concern as malaria cases surge at Kwesimintsim Hospital in the Western Region. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Dr Osei further stated that, apart from malaria, other common diseases during the rainy season include upper respiratory tract infections (colds), which saw a 25.1 per cent increase, and typhoid fever, which rose by seven per cent.

He emphasised the need for strict surveillance for these diseases, especially malaria, as the number of cases is likely to increase in the coming days.

Medical expert's advise to patients

Dr Osei advised individuals with symptoms of malaria to test to confirm their status before taking any medicine, as some conditions have similar symptoms to malaria.

He also recommended that people with sickle cell conditions take necessary precautions, such as wearing warm clothing and consuming hot beverages, to prevent seizures.

“There are many diseases that come with this weather condition, but the commonest ones are Malaria, Typhoid and Cold. As we experience drizzling and heavy rains, mosquitoes will breed in areas where rain water will be collected, especially where the water is stagnant. We should be careful with these”, Dr Osei said.

Although Kwesimintsim Hospital has not recorded any cholera cases, Dr Osei noted that the facility is maintaining strict surveillance for the disease, given the recent increase in cases in some parts of the region and country.

The government has yet to clear the Global Fund shipment, which arrived in October last year. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

GMA urges government to clear Global Fund Medicines

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Medical Association warned that Ghana could face significant shortages of essential medicines by the end of June 2024.

The shortage was a result of the government’s refusal to clear tuberculosis (TB), HIV/AIDS, and malaria medicines that were shipped into the country by the Global Fund in October of the previous year.

The Fund stated that despite the government’s assurances that it would clear the medicines immediately, many remained at the port and were at risk of expiring.

Despite the Ghana Revenue Authority announcing in April that it had secured the tax waivers necessary for the clearance, third-party charges and demurrages had ballooned to GH¢ 7 million. Due to this debt, over 118 containers were still stuck at the port.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh