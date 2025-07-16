Substance use among commercial motorbike riders, particularly opioids like tramadol, is making the popular transport method more dangerous

Local authorities and traditional leaders have raised concerns about the rising accidents, some fatal, caused by these substances

Efforts are being made by community leaders and the government to curb the opioid crisis, with task forces and educational initiatives in place

Substance use by commercial motorbike riders, also known as okada riders, is making that mode of transport more dangerous.

Opioids like tramadol and red 225 are among the medications abused by the riders who are trying to relieve stress and overcome fatigue.

Opioid use among Okada riders contributing to alarming rise in road accidents in Suhum. Photo creditL Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

An Okada rider in the Suhum Municipality, Emmanuel Obeng, told YEN.com.gh he used opioids to help him work.

“I have to work all day. I do not take it regularly. When I take it, it gives me extra energy and keeps me active all day without feeling fatigued,” said Obeng.

“Some of the riders combine the tramadol with energy drinks and other substances. They become overwhelmingly dizzy after taking the mixture. When they become that dizzy, they are unable to control themselves when a small mistake occurs on the road,” he added.

Doctors believe this is contributing to the alarming rate of accidents involving okada riders, some of which are fatal or result in life-altering injuries.

The Medical Superintendent of the Nsawam Government Hospital, Dr. Richard Nii Duodoo Dodoo, said that the hospital battles with an overwhelming number of motorcycle accident cases daily.

“Every single day, we admit victims of okada accidents. Some die, others lose limbs. Okada riders involved in these accidents are tested for levels of opioids like tramadol in their systems. It has become one of our biggest challenges, and it’s putting immense pressure on our staff and resources,” said Dodoo.

Leaders urged to intervene amid opioid abuse

The trend has also caught the attention of traditional leaders. The Akyempimhene of Suhum, Barima Amoako Darko, has expressed worry and called for urgent national and community actions to combat the use of opioids, which is destroying and endangering the youth and Ghana’s future.

“We are losing our youth, our future leaders, through these illegal substances. If this is not stopped now, we’ll lose the very workforce our country needs,” said the Akyempimhene.

He urged traditional rulers in the country to take a proactive role in protecting their citizens, warning that continued inaction by the traditional leaders can lead to dire consequences for national development.

The Chief of Nsawam, Nana Kwamena Ansah I, said better education could combat the crisis.

“We’ve made some strides with okada regulation, but our priority must now be on education—especially in ICT and drug awareness. We must protect our young people from these dangerous substances,” he said.

MP sends task force to combat opioid crisis

The Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, said he has a task force in the community to combat the sale and use of these opioids.

He urged the clergy to create awareness by speaking on drug abuse in their sermons.

“The task force is already out on the streets and in the corners. I call on the clergy to include drug use in their sermon plan to help educate your members on the negative effects of opioids,” he said.

BBC exposé reveals Indian company illegally bringing addictive drug to Ghana. Source: BBC Source: UGC

Source: UGC

BBC exposes Indian company illegally exporting opioids

YEN.com.gh reported that the BBC exposed an Indian pharma company manufacturing highly addictive opioids and exporting them illegally to Ghana.

The BBC found packets of them, branded with the Aveo logo, for sale on the streets of Tamale.

One of the city's chiefs, Alhassan Maham, created a voluntary task force to disrupt the work of drug dealers.

