A mining pit collapsed in Akyem Wankyi, Eastern Region of Ghana, claiming the lives of four illegal miners

One person was rescued in critical condition and rushed to the St Dominic Hospital in Akwatia for treatment

Rescue operations are ongoing, with authorities still searching for potential survivors as the cause of the collapse remains under investigation

A devastating incident occurred at Akyem Wankyi in the Eastern Region's Akwatia Constituency when a mining pit collapsed, resulting in the deaths of four illegal miners.

One person was rescued in critical condition and rushed to St Dominic Hospital in Akwatia for emergency medical attention.

Tragedy strikes In Akyem Wankyi as four persons confirmed dead in a galamsey pit collapse. Photo credit: UGC.

The collapse reportedly occurred on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, while a group of miners were working inside the galamsey pit.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, residents and the police quickly responded to the scene, initiating a rescue operation, according to media reports.

Volunteers and authorities are still conducting search and rescue operations, as it's unclear if there are more people trapped.

Rescuers continue digging through the debris, hoping to find more victims. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Akyem Wankyi, the hometown of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi, Member of Parliament for Akwatia, is one of the many communities in the Eastern Region severely impacted by illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

Ernest Kumi reportedly died at the age of 40 after suffering from some health complications.

Kumi was a first-time Member of Parliament on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Since his election on December 7, 2024, the MP had been fighting an election petition following disputes over the results from Akwatia before his ultimate demise.

Reactions to Akyem Wankyi gold mine collapse

Following the news of the deaths of the four persons, some Ghanaians on social media raised concerns about the illegal mining menace, otherwise known as galamsey, in the country.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@scientect said:

"The solution to galamsey is to tackle its root causes. Many more are exposed to serious health risks."

@GodDeyWochU also said:

"Fighting galamsey in Ghana is just like telling all Christians to stop interpreting the bible differently."

@PhilipsRatty commented:

"Another illegal mining pit has collapsed at Akyem Wankyi. Same story. New names. Same silence from those in power. How many more must be buried before leadership wakes up?"

@stnrboy254 also commented:

"The 1 survivor should be the first attendant at church this weekend."

Kojo Peprah, the chairman of the Small Scale Miners Association, was arrested by a police task force in a galamsey crackdown. Photo credit: UGC.

Chairman of Small Scale Miners Association arrested

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the chairman of the Small Scale Miners Association, Kojo Peprah, was taken into custody by the Inspector-General of Police’s special task force on illegal mining.

Mr. Peprah was reportedly apprehended on Thursday, July 10, 2025, for allegedly attempting to interfere with the arrest of illegal miners in the Desiri Forest Reserve, Ashanti Region.

According to a report by Joy News, Kojo Peprah confronted the special police task force deployed to the Desiri Forest Reserve, demanding an explanation for their presence in the area.

