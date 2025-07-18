Two teens are before an Accra Circuit Court after allegedly robbing a policewoman one evening in June

Two teenagers attacked and robbed a policewoman on the evening of June 6.

The suspects, one of whom is certain to be under 18, have been arraigned at an Accra Circuit Court after being caught.

The Chronicle reported that the suspects, Mustapha Abu and Sadat Mohammed Issah, have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The victim, Lance Corporal Confidence Tetteh, was returning from church when she was attacked.

She was allegedly attacked by the suspects on motorbikes around the Nungua barrier at the Ashaiman-Spintex bus stop.

The robbers threatened Tetteh’s life and demanded her phone. Prosecutors said Abu told her, “your life or your phone.”

The policewoman victim reported the case at the Nungua Police Station and was issued a medical report form to undergo treatment.

Abu and Issah were intercepted later on the evening of the attack by police at the Katamanso snap checkpoint.

A search conducted on them led to the retrieval of the complainant’s robbed iPhone and three other mobile phones belonging to unknown victims.

The two accused persons were subsequently handed over to the Nungua Police for further action.

The court remanded them into Police custody to determine their ages.

As of July 2, 2025, Abu was between 16years and 17 years while Issah was said to be at least 19 years old.

