Trotro Crashes Into former President Akufo-Addo’s Home Wall, 3 Reported Injured
A trotro driver crashed into the fence wall of former President Akufo-Addo’s residence in Nima.
Three individuals were reportedly injured due to the accident and rushed to the hospital.
3News reported that eyewitnesses suspect the vehicle may have experienced a brake failure and veered off the street and hit the fence wall.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.