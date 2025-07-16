A trotro driver crashed into the fence wall of former President Akufo-Addo’s residence in Nima.

Three individuals were reportedly injured due to the accident and rushed to the hospital.

Source: Facebook

3News reported that eyewitnesses suspect the vehicle may have experienced a brake failure and veered off the street and hit the fence wall.

Source: YEN.com.gh