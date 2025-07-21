Ghana’s Ambassador to Nigeria's home has been burgled by unknown assailants.

The thieves made away with valuables including television sets, gas cylinders, and bags of rice.

The Punch reported that the theft occurred on July 11 in the Maitama area of Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

Reports indicated that intruders gained access by cutting through the protective wire on the perimeter fence before breaking the back door to enter the property.

When a reporter visited the scene on Saturday, the portion of the fence breached by the burglars had been cordoned off with crime scene tape.

A domestic staff member suggested that a temporary power outage may have facilitated the break-in.

“At about 5 am, I went around to check and saw that a window was open. One of the burglary-proof rods had been removed. I checked the back door and found it open too.

“I then noticed that the wires on the fence had been cut. That was when I called the police officer on duty from his room. They took away two plasma TV sets, gas cylinders, and two bags of rice.”

The break-in has raised concerns about the security of diplomatic premises in Abuja, particularly in high-security areas like Maitama.

