A council of state member’s convoy was attacked by robbers on July 20 on the Buipe–Tamale highway in the Savannah Region.

The affected member was the Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III, the Chiana-Pio and Upper East Region’s representative on the council.

Joy News reported that about 15 assailants were engaged in a gunfight with security personnel and were able to escape with cash, electronics, and a high-powered rifle.

The Buipe Police received a distress call at 5:00 pm on July 20 swiftly dispatched a highway patrol team to the area.

Officers say they were met with gunfire upon arrival, but the attackers managed to escape before any arrests could be made.

A police bodyguard assigned to the chief told investigators that the convoy was travelling from Tamale to Kumasi after attending the Northern Development Conference when it came under attack.

The robbers had blocked the road and were firing indiscriminately.

In response, the officer returned fire with his sidearm then retreated into the nearby bush after his gun malfunctioned. He left behind a CZ assault rifle in the car.

At the scene, investigators recovered three spent BBB cartridges and fifteen AK-47 shell casings.

Police are working to track the suspects and recover the stolen rifle.

No injuries were reported.

