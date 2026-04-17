An emotional TikTok video showing a Ghanaian military family has gone viral on various social media platforms

It captured moments from her husband’s graduation ceremony after completing Basic Combat Training in the United States Army

The emotional message has resonated with many social media users as they share their admiration for the couple's love and union

The graduation ceremony of a young Ghanaian soldier from the United States Army Combat School has stirred emotions online.

An emotional video shared by his wife, celebrating his achievement in the U.S. military, has touched hearts on social media and drawn widespread admiration and praise.

Angel Wilson Addo celebrates her husband’s U.S. Army graduation in an emotional TikTok video. Photo credit: YourFavTrucker/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The woman, identified as Angel Wilson Addo, wife of Ghanaian soldier Hanson Okyere Addo, posted the touching moment on TikTok during her husband’s graduation ceremony after completing Basic Combat Training for the United States Army.

In the video, Angel is seen alongside their baby girl as they proudly celebrate the milestone moment, capturing the family’s joy and pride on the special occasion.

Overcome with emotion, she expressed deep appreciation for her husband’s dedication and sacrifices, highlighting the efforts he makes to ensure the safety and well-being of their family.

She is heard saying: “We are very proud of you for all the sacrifices you make for our family. We are really grateful for all that.”

The heartfelt tribute has since gained traction online, with many users praising the family’s bond and celebrating the soldier’s achievement.

Social media users have also lauded the emotional strength of the moment, describing it as inspiring and a reflection of love, sacrifice, and commitment.

The video continues to circulate widely, resonating with viewers who have been moved by the family’s story and the soldier’s journey in the US Army.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghanaian celebrity soldier joins US army

Ghanaian celebrity soldier Kwaku Raymond, known for his viral TikTok content, announced his entry into the US Army.

On June 4, 2025, the viral soldier shared his milestone with the US Army on his widely followed TikTok account, EchoLima.

Raymond, who was enlisted in the Ghana Army in 2005, served for nearly two decades before resigning and relocating to the United States.

The Addo family shared a heartfelt moment during the soldier’s Basic Combat Training graduation ceremony. Photo credit: YourFavTrucker/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Speaking about his new chapter with the US Army, Kwaku Raymond, often referred to as the celebrity soldier, shared his emotional testimony online, saying,

"20 years ago(2005) I was enlisted into the Ghana Army, and after 19 years 4 months, I resigned and relocated to the United States and joined the US Army(2025). God bless America and the American Army for giving me this opportunity and a better life. I am a warrior and a member of a team."

In an interview in 2024, the renowned Ghanaian soldier, who had scored several viral moments with his impeccable military uniform, established that he resigned honourably and received the blessings from his higher-ups.

Scores of Raymond's Ghanaian fans thronged the comments section to hail him on his new role.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Ghanaian policeman relocates to join US army

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian policeman joined the US Army after ditching the Ghana Police Service for a better life abroad.

The young man, identified on his socials as Kobby Kay, served as an officer in the Ghana Police Service for a couple of years before quitting to seek greener pastures in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh