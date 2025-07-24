One of Kumasi’s popular radio stations, Pure FM, has gone off air after a fierce overnight fire destroyed its studio equipment.

According to eyewitnesses, the July 23 fire, which occurred late, took over three hours to control.

Before and after photos of the studio have been trending online because of the fire.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were recorded in the fire, which affected the member of the Angel Broadcasting Network.

Kwame Adinkra, the station’s Morning Show host, showed videos of the destruction in a social media post after the fire was extinguished.

"Thankfully, we managed to save the building, but we lost all our studio equipment. We’ll be off air temporarily— but we shall rise again."

Other fire incidents in 2025

Residents of Tse Addo, a community in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality, were left losses after a raging fire destroyed parts of their community.

Properties worth millions of Ghana cedis, including a beautiful house, were reported to have been consumed by the fierce fire on, April 15, 2025.

Reports indicate that the fire hit the community during the night, leaving residents in the community devastated. The cause of the fire is yet to be made public.

Fire officers responded to the incident, but their efforts were in vain as the blaze had already destroyed many properties.

Women were seen in a video wailing over the destruction of their properties, which they suggested had taken them years to acquire.

A first-year student of the Saboba EP Senior High School in the Northern Region died in a fire outbreak in January.

Reports indicated that the deceased was unable to escape the dormitory during the fire outbreak.

One of the students told the media that the deceased was sick and stayed back in the dormitory, which was locked with her inside.

The Ghana National Fire Service noted that its pump malfunctioned when its personnel arrived to fight the fire.

On March 31, a Koforidua Technical University student died after a gas explosion in the New Juaben North Municipality.

A young boy and a woman were injured in the same incident and are receiving care at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Interior Minister proposes new tax on fuel to support fire service

YEN.com.gh reported that the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, proposed a new tax on fuel to fund part of the fire service's work.

Mubarak suggested that the tax on fuel could be up to 10 pesewas per litre of fuel bought.

This proposal came in the wake of some documented struggles of the fire service during the Adum fire in Kumasi.

The minister was speaking during a visit to the scene of the fire in Adum in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

