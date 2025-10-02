A Nigerian man deported from the US to Ghana is now stuck in a hotel in Togo.

He was among five persons secretly transferred to Togo by the government. They were deported from the US as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the government did not take money from the US to accept deportees. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

The man, who spoke anonymously, told the BBC they were informed they would be moved from a military camp to better accommodation, but they were then sent to Togo instead.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa previously said the government had accepted the deportees in the spirit of "pan-African empathy" and not for monetary gain.

The Nigerian man also claimed they were taken to Togo through a back route, which involved the bribery of Togolese police.

"They did not take us through the main border, they took us through the back door. They paid the police there and dropped us in Togo.”

Four of the group then found a hotel in Lomé, but with no documents of their own, he said they relied on the hotel staff to receive money from relatives. He has also struggled with the language barrier as he does not speak French.

"We're struggling to survive in Togo without any documentation… we're just trying to survive until our lawyers can help us with this situation."

He also has some fears of political persecution in Nigeria, as he said he was a member of the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement, an activist organisation advocating for a breakaway state in south-west Nigeria for the Yoruba ethnic group.

Source: YEN.com.gh