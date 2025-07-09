A British-Ghanaian in the UK is among three people found guilty of an arson attack in London

A British-Ghanaian in the UK, 23-year-old Nii Mensah, is among three men found guilty of an arson attack on a London warehouse linked to Ukraine.

The other convicts in the case were Jakeem Rose, 23, and Ugnius Asmena, aged 20.

Court finds Nii Mensah, Jakeem Rose, and Ugnius Asmena guilty of arson linked to Russia-Ukraine war

Reuters reported that they were convicted of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life.

Around £1m of damage was caused by the arson attack on an industrial unit in Leyton, east London.

The warehouse was supplying StarLink satellite equipment to Ukraine.

The StarLinks are often used by the Ukrainian military in its fight against Russia.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, having annexed Crimea in 2014.

About one million Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the assault began, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

About the arson attack

Sky News reported that the attack at the Cromwell industrial estate on March 20, 2023, was orchestrated by 20-year-old Dylan Earl.

Earl was said to have been recruited by the Wagner Group and one Jake Reeves, 23.

It was alleged that they recruited a group of men to carry out the arson attack as part of a series of planned missions for the terrorist group.

The court was previously told the pair had gone on to plot more arson attacks on a restaurant and wine shop in Mayfair and the kidnapping of their multi-millionaire owner, Evgeny Chichvarkin, who is a Russian dissident.

Trump reportedly preparing to ease sanctions on Russia

The US was reported to be drawing up a plan to relieve certain sanctions on Russia, according to reports from Reuters.

The White House has asked the State and Treasury departments to draft a list of sanctions that could be eased.

There is a proposal to lift sanctions on select entities and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs.

The US is drawing up a plan to potentially relieve sanctions on Russia

Russia described relations as "below zero" under the administration of Joe Biden, a Democrat who backed Ukraine with aid and weapons and imposed tough sanctions on Russia to punish it for its invasion in 2022.

But Trump, who has promised a quick end to the war, has upended US policy swiftly to open talks with Moscow, followed by meetings between U.S. and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

African farmers lured by Russia to fight in war

YEN.com.gh reported that reporting from The Telegraph indicated that some Africans were being lured by Russia to fight in its war on Ukraine via shampoo factory ads.

Africans and others from developing countries are being compelled to serve in the Russian army as it looks for huge numbers of recruits to sustain its offensive against Ukraine.

