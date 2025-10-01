Bishop Sam Owusu has been praised for his humility in the wake of a misunderstanding involving himself and Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

This comes after he called out the man of God over his teachings, especially when it comes to tithing and the sale of products in his church

He has, however, offered a heartfelt apology to the leader of the Philadelphia Movement, adding that his comments were in bad taste

The Senior Pastor of the Pottersville Church, Bishop Sam Owusu, has rendered an apology to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Centre (BWC).

It all happened when Bishop Sam Owusu, in an interview, aimed a dig at the leader of the Philadelphia Movement, chiding him for speaking against the collection of tithes yet asking his members to pay huge amounts to buy roselle juice, alias Sobolo, under the guise that it carries divine power.

The comments did not sit well with the members of Believers Worship Centre (BWC), who stormed Bishop Sam Owusu's church premises, located at East Legon Hills in Accra, hoping to question him over the utterances against their leader.

Bishop Sam Owusu apologises to Adom Kyei-Duah

In a video posted on his Facebook, Bishop Sam Owusu, who looked very remorseful, first offered his apologies to Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, admitting that his comments were in bad taste.

He explained that efforts have been made to resolve the issue, adding that he was happy with the understanding shown by the leader of the Philadelphia Movement.

He also assured members of his church that his premises were safe for worship and admonished them to come to church as always.

"I want to thank everyone who stood with me through the recent misunderstanding. I humbly admit my words were wrong and showed disrespect to Apostle Adom Kyei-Duah. I have the highest respect for him, and I am grateful this matter has been settled in peace. Let us all choose love, calmness, and unity in the body of Christ," the caption of his video read.

Reactions to Bishop Owusu’s apology to Kyei-Duah

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video praised Bishop Owusu for his decision to seek forgiveness from Adom Kyei-Duah.

Riv Peter Yeboah commented:

"God bless you, Papa, for your humility and apology. It takes a big heart to admit when we're wrong. May your actions inspire others to do the same."

Pascal Ado wrote:

"God bless you, Daddy, because to go to order, you must first go through disorder, and for happiness it is necessary to pass through misfortune."

Adom Kyei warns NPP over Diana Asamoah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah had cautioned the NPP to warn its party members led by gospel musician Diana Asamoah in the wake of utterances against him.

Speaking to his congregants, he complained about the constant bashing he received from Asamoah and other NPP communicators.

Diana Asamoah, who is closely affiliated with the NPP, has accused the popular man of God of being a charlatan and playing a role in her sister’s death.

