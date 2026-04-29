Some communities in the Ashanti Region will face power outages in the evening due to the Ghana Grid Company substation fire, affecting the power supply

The recent incident at the substation led to the complete shutdown of the Akosombo Dam with engineers rushing to resolve the power issues

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released the list of communities in the Ashanti Region that will be affected by power cuts on April 29, 2026

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a list of areas in the Ashanti Region that will be affected by power disruptions on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, due to the recent fire outbreak at the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) substation at Akosombo, Eastern Region.

ECG shares a list of areas in the Ashanti Region to sleep in darkness on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, following the GRIDCO substation fire. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Ashanti Region, along with some parts of the Greater Accra Region, will experience power cuts from 6 pm to 12 am as the ECG and its engineers work to resolve the recent power outage problems that have affected the country in recent days.

In a press release shared on their official X page on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, ECG detailed several areas in the region, including Manso-Nkwanta, Asokore Mampong, Parkoso, Asafo, Nhyiaeso, parts of Magazine, Suame, Konongo and Kwadaso, whose power supplies will be curtailed.

The electricity company also assured residents that the power supply would be restored immediately once the generation profile improves and apologised for the inconvenience.

The ECG stated:

"Affected customers should please note that immediately the power generation profile improves, power supply will be restored. ECG regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected customers."

The X post detailing the list of areas in the Ashanti Region that will be affected by power cuts on April 29, 2026, is below:

Akosombo Dam's fourth-generation unit back online

Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has announced that the fourth power generation unit at the Akosombo Dam has been successfully brought into operation days after a fire incident at the substation affected it.

In a Facebook post late on Tuesday evening, April 28, 2026, the Energy Minister indicated that this came hours after the successful return of the third unit, reflecting the accelerated progress made in rebuilding generation capacity lost after a fire incident at the Akosombo substation.

He wrote:

“At 9:09 pm, the fourth unit at the Akosombo Dam was successfully brought into operation, an encouraging step that strengthens power generation and reflects the dedication and expertise of the team behind the effort.”

The Base supporter claims the Akosombo fire incident was not coincidental but a planned political move to make this administration unpopular. Image credit: sammykaymedia/Instagram, GNFS/Facebook

Source: UGC

The phased restoration of the units is expected to boost generation capacity and strengthen reliability within the power system, as engineers continue efforts to fully restore operations at the facility, a key component of Ghana’s electricity supply mix.

The Base party supporter concerned over dumsor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a supporter of the Base political party raised concerns over dumsor.

In a viral video, the woman questioned the government's communication about the fire incident at the Akosombo Dam.

She also predicted a takeover for the Base party due to the problems she claimed was brought about by the NPP and the NDC

Source: YEN.com.gh