Ghanaian Prophet De-Lighter Roja has once again got tongues wagging after a video of him making a prophetic declaration about the country went viral

This time, the controversial man of God said he foresaw US President Donald Trump arriving in Ghana, and stated that he should not be allowed to enter

Prophet Roja then forewarned that atrocities would befall the nation if the authorities did not pay attention to his prophecy about the American leader

Popular Ghanaian man of God, Prophet De-Lighter Roja, has caused a stir in the wake of his latest prophetic declaration concerning the country.

A video showed him making a declaration on things he foresaw in the spiritual realm, after which he wanted to warn the leaders of the nation.

Prophet Roja shares a vision about a meeting between Ghana's President John Mahama and US President Donald Trump. Photo credit: @John Dramani Mahama/Facebook, @Prophet De Lighter Roja/Facebook

According to him, he foresaw the US President Donald Trump arriving in the West African country for a trip.

However, he sent a word of caution to President John Mahama, urging him to ensure that the controversial leader is kept away.

He stated that Trump’s visit carried a bad omen and that the nation would be attacked shortly afterwards if the visit went ahead.

“Anyone who sees the video should ensure it reaches the President of Ghana. I foresaw Donald Trump coming to Ghana. Please stop him, tell the President, and he will listen. They should stop him from coming. If he comes and returns to the US, there will be an attack on this country,” he said in the video.

Prophet Roja rose to fame recently after a video of his prophetic declaration regarding a plane crash.

Despite many hailing him as a true man of God, others have also raised concerns over his doom prophecies.

Prophet Roja is sued by the Mampongtenghene over a July 2025 prophecy about the monarch's life. Photo credit: @angeltvghana, @asaaseradio995

Mampongtenghene sues Prophet Roja over doom vision

It was for this that Prophet Roja incurred the displeasure of the chief of Mampongteng in the Ashanti Region over a prophetic statement he made in July 2025.

He prophesied during a radio interview on Angel FM, Kumasi, that the prominent chief and two others would lose their lives, claiming he had seen their demise in a vision.

Prophet Roja, days after the pronouncement, reportedly issued an apology over the comments after being written to by the lawyers of the Mampongteng chief.

However, it has been reported that the Mampongtenghene was not satisfied with the apology and had taken a further step to deal with the matter.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on September 29, a journalist shared supposed details of the impending court case.

The journalist said the other defendants in the case included the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and the host of the show on which Prophet Roja made the prophecy.

At the time of writing, the Facebook video had generated massive reactions.

Prophet Roja reflects on his Akwatia prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Roja broke his silence after his Akwatia by-election prophecy was fulfilled.

After the National Democratic Congress was victorious, he shared a video celebrating the fulfilment of his predictions.

