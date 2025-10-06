A road crash on the Accra-Kumasi road has led to more fatalities after a collision between two saloon cars

The October 6 crash occurred near the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi Ohene Nkwanta

Reports indicate the collision was the direct result of a wrongful overtaking attempt by one of the cars

Three people are the latest fatalities after road crashes on the Accra-Kumasi road.

A mother and her son were among the three deaths recorded, while several others were injured.

Road crash at the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi Ohene Nkwanta leads to three deaths

Joy News reported that the crash occurred near the Rider Iron and Steel Company at Odumasi Ohene Nkwanta.

The crash was a head-on collision which involved two saloon cars: a BMW travelling from Kumasi towards Accra, and a compact Toyota Yaris.

Police reports from the scene indicate the collision was the direct result of a “wrongful overtaking attempt” by the driver of the BMW.

The high-speed manoeuvre placed the BMW directly in the path of the oncoming Toyota Yaris near Odumasi, resulting in the crash. The mother and son who died were in a Toyota Yaris.

Emergency medical services and local police rushed to the site, which was immediately cordoned off for investigation.

Several other passengers who were in the BMW sustained various degrees of injuries and were immediately transported for medical attention.

State of road crashes in Ghana

Provisional data released by the National Road Safety Authority indicates that Ghana saw 7,289 road crashes in the first half of 2025.

Per the data, 12,354 vehicles were involved in various crashes, which resulted in 8,300 non-fatal casualties.

National Road Safety Authority indicates that Ghana saw 7,289 road crashes in the first half of 2025. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

Additionally, 1,301 pedestrians were reported to have been knocked down across the country.

The National Road Safety Authority noted that, on average, eight people die from 40 road crashes daily.

These daily crashes result in 46 injuries from 69 vehicles and motorcycles

Recent crashes on the Accra-Kumasi road

Fifteen members of the Saviour Church of Ghana died after a road crash on the Atwedie stretch of the Kumasi–Accra highway.

The road crash involved the vehicle transporting the church members and a fuel tanker.

The church members were returning to Obogu in the Asante Akyem South Municipality after a special meeting.

A VIP bus and a cargo truck were involved in a crash on June 25.

The accident occurred near Oframase, close to Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality. The bus collided with an oncoming cargo truck loaded with flour.

Three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway. The police were on operational duties at the time of the road crash on March 27.

The Ghana Police Service disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

8 die in accident on Bolgatanga-Walewale highway

YEN.com.gh reported that a road crash on the Bolgatanga-Walewale highway caused the deaths of eight persons and left others injured.

A bus travelling from Kumasi to Bolgatanga collided with a container truck parked along the roadside.

The survivors of the crash were transported to the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga for medical treatment.

