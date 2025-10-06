A section of the rail line from Takoradi through Akyem to Nsuta is bearing the brunt of illegal mining

Videos and photos online have shown the rail tracks hanging over the pits dug by the illegal miners

Officials of the Ghana Railway Company said a thorough assessment of the rail line will be carried out

Illegal miners have encroached on a three-kilometre stretch of the Takoradi through Akyem to the Nsuta rail line.

This is expected disrupt the Ghana Railway Company’s manganese haulage operations.

Graphic Online reported that damage was discovered on October 1.

Illegal mining activities have degraded large portions of land beneath the rail line.

Videos and photos online showed the rail tracks hanging over pits dug by the illegal miners.

The damage came to the attention of the company only last week when someone passing through the area informed the District Manager about what he had noticed on the ground.

How Ghana Railway Company responded to damage

Officials of the Ghana Railway Company said a full-scale assessment would be done on the situation.

This is to check whether the damage was restricted to the Akyem area or extended into other places.

The officials estimate that it could cost the company at least $18 million to repair the damaged portion of the rail line.

Reports indicated that illegal miners secured the land from local traditional authorities.

The miners are said to have acquired the land, including the Ghana Railway Company’s right of way and buffers, in the community.

The concerns with the railway followed President John Mahama's engagement with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), activists, and other groups to address the illegal mining problem.

Mahama assured that he was determined to end the illegal mining menace and safeguard the forests for the future.

He also called on all stakeholders to continue piling pressure on the government to fulfil its promise in the fight against galamsey.

"I want to personally assure you that as President, I will also continue to put pressure on the Minister and other officials in charge to deliver on our promise.”

Fish and crops contaminated in galamsey areas

From August 2024 to September 2025, an environmental group, Pure Earth Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Environmental Protection Agency, conducted a study on the effects of galamsey in the affected communities.

The research, which was conducted in six regions in the country, showed that several crops and fish have been contaminated due to galamsey.

Ghanaians are still consuming food and water from sources polluted by illegal mining.

Source: Getty Images

The researcher investigated soil, water, air, fish, and food crops in the Ashanti, Eastern, Central, Western, Western North, and Savannah regions.

The study called for an immediate inter-sectoral intervention to prevent health issues arising in such areas.

20 million Ghanaians risk losing clean water

YEN.com.gh also reported that over 20 million Ghanaians were at risk of losing access to clean water due to galamsey pollution.

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) said there would be a 280% increase in water tariffs, also due to illegal mining.

The GCAG called for prosecution, enactment of policies to effect accountability, and for a national state of emergency be declared.

