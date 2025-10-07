A customs officer has been accused of extorting a traveller at the Kotoka International Airport

A customs officer was arrested and arraigned after being accused of extorting GH¢2,000 from a businessman at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport.

The accused, Torgbe Agbeti Dordoe, 43, was charged with extortion but pleaded not guilty.

GNA reported that Dordoe was granted GH¢10,000 bail with one surety, and the case has been adjourned to January 21, 2026.

According to the prosecution, the complainant arrived in Ghana from Dubai on November 28, 2024, with some musical instruments for which he had already paid duties.

Dordoe pegged the duties on the instruments at GH¢21,000, which the complainant paid and for which he was issued a receipt.

On his recent visit, he noted he had paid duty on the same items during a previous arrival in the country.

Dordoe then allegedly demanded an additional GH¢2,000 in cash as Customs duty but failed to issue a receipt for that payment.

When the complainant requested that the duty be verified, Dordoe refused, leading to him reporting the matter to the police.

The complainant subsequently lodged a report at the Airport Police Station, leading to an invitation being sent to Dordoe for questioning.

On February 20, 2025, a letter was sent to the Officer in Charge of the Ghana Revenue Authority Customs Division at the airport, requesting confirmation of the incident and details of the duty collected by the accused, but no response was received.

A follow-up letter was later sent to the Customs Headquarters on April 4, 2025, requesting that the accused be released to assist in investigations, but again, no response was received.

On April 28, 2025, Dordoe was served with a criminal summons to appear before the court on May 12, 2025.

He appeared on the said date, was arrested, and subsequently charged.

