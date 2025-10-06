Chairman Wontumi has been granted GH₵1 million bail after appearing before the Police CID over illegal mining allegations

The Attorney General is reportedly set to file three mining-related charges against him at the High Court on Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Wontumi was earlier arrested by EOCO after evading an initial attempt by national security to arrest him at his Kumasi home

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been granted GH₵1 million bail with two sureties.

This follows his appearance before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service in Accra on Monday, October 6, 2025.

A video shared by @The1957News showed the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman departing the Police CID Headquarters beaming with smiles in the company of his lawyer, Andy Appiah-Kubi

Chairman Wontumi is under investigation over his alleged involvement in illegal mining, also known as galamsey

On Friday, October 3, 2025, the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, disclosed that the charges against Chairman Wontumi, his company, Akonta Mining Limited, and five others have been finalised and signed.

Having concluded investigations and finalised charges against the controversial politician, the state will reportedly file three mining-related charges against him at the High Court on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Andy Appiah-Kubi explained that he was coy on the charges levelled against his client but confirmed that Chairman Wontumi will appear in court on October 7.

Earlier, the Attorney General disclosed that the case against the controversial politician had been delayed because crucial documents were concealed under the previous administration.

“It was when I came in and began the investigation with the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission, we found it difficult to get information on the case. It was then that the police themselves owned up and presented that docket to my office two months ago."

Chairman Wontumi’s first arrest

Chairman Wontumi was nabbed by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) at the Criminal Investigations Department on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, to assist with ongoing investigations.

This follows an unsuccessful attempt by national security operatives to arrest him at his Kumasi residence on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Having escaped the first arrest, Chairman Wontumi promised to report himself to the CID to assist with investigations into his mining firm.

On Monday, May 26, 2025, the NPP politician reportedly turned himself in at the CID headquarters in Accra, accompanied by his lawyers.

He spent over a week in EOCO custody before he was eventually released on June 3, 2025.

According to media reports, Wontumi was officially cautioned by the CID for allegedly engaging in mining operations without a licence, polluting water bodies, and unlawfully entering a forest reserve.

Reactions to Wontumi's GH₵1 million bail

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Chairman Wontumi's release by the CID.

@Alex Amoh said:

"Please don't worry, God be with you."

@Atta Gyamfi Senior also said:

"So they didn't detain him today? Aaaaaa."

@Citizen Jemsino commented:

"Chairman ayɛ mrɛ. Siakwa, next time, you'll know how to steal."

Chairman Wontumi laments about EOCO seizing 15 of his cars, including a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce. Photo source: PatriotsforNPP

Chairman Wontumi fires EOCO

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that 15 cars belonging to Chairman Wontumi were confiscated by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

Chairman Wontumi shared his allegations about the security agency in an interview, making the rounds online.

The politician, while sharing his frustrations, established that EOCO was treating him unfairly.

