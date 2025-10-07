The National Service Authority has scrapped the previous registration for the 2025/2026 service year

The scrapping follows a Technical and Forensic Audit of the previous Central Service Management Platform

The authority explained that the decision followed data integrity concerns, including discrepancies in ages

The National Service Authority is redoing the online registration for the 2025/2026 service year, starting October 8, 2025, to October 15, 2025.

Citi News reported that the decision followed a directive from President John Mahama.

This was after the president ordered a Technical and Forensic Audit of the previous Central Service Management Platform (CSMP), which found the system unsatisfactory.

The authority was subsequently instructed to design and deploy a more robust digital platform to ensure transparency, security, and real-time verification.

In a notice online, the authority explained that the decision followed data integrity concerns, including discrepancies in ages, detected in the earlier process.

“All previous registrations from June 2025 have been declared null and void. Every prospective service personnel must re-register on the new platform."

The authority also assured that all legitimate registrants from the June exercise would receive refunds of their service fees.

According to a series of notices, all national service personnel are expected to report to their assigned service stations on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

