Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Foreign Affairs Minister, said the United States Department of Homeland Security has agreed not to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Ghana

The Minister clarified that Ghana had stated its position on this matter from the outset and got the US authorities to comply

Social media users who saw Okudezeto Ablakwa's post shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has duly acknowledged and complied with Ghana’s refusal to accept Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia is one of the headline names in the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration. He is a Salvadoran national at the centre of a deportation controversy.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says US ha accepted Ghana's refusal to receive Abrego Garcia to Ghana. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

In a post on X, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that after Ghana stated its position, the US authorities formally accepted it and complied with it.

He added that the DHS had informed Kilmar Abrego Garcia's lawyers and amended court submissions.

"The Ghanaian Government is pleased to note that our refusal to accept Abrego Garcia has been duly acknowledged and complied with by the US Department of Homeland Security."

"We have also followed with satisfaction that DHS has today taken the appropriate steps to inform Garcia’s lawyers and amend court submissions to reflect the fact that Ghana cannot be an option for Garcia’s deportation," he added

He insisted that Ghana never agreed to accept Garcia throughout discussions with the U.S.

“The Mahama Administration will continue to be transparent and truthful to Ghanaians at all times.”

In an earlier post on X, the Minister assured Ghanaians that the government's humanitarian policy of receiving some non-criminal West Africans does not apply to persons facing criminal charges.

"In my interactions with US officials, I made clear that our understanding to accept a limited number of non-criminal West Africans, purely on the grounds of African solidarity and humanitarian principles, would not be expanded."

Reactions to Ghana's refusal to accept deportee

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on X. Read them below:

@storyedd said:

"No country should become a dumping ground for people you don't like. Ask the US authorities if they will accept criminals deported from Ghana?"

@martinezYRN_wrote:

"You don’t want a criminal in your country, but you’re fine sending him to someone else’s?LMAO."

@Remahfly said:

"We are sleeping on how Ablakwa embodies true leadership; guiding Ghana with integrity, transparency, and pride. In time, ordinary Ghanaians will recognise great leadership and reject mediocrity for good. We can be there, but first we need great leadership."

@Amable011 wrote:

"Ablakwa for Vice🥹🥹🥹🥹."

@niigyata said:

"It is quite concerning that the U.S. DHS would consider deporting Abrego, a known gang member, to Ghana when he is not a Ghanaian national. We believe every nation must take responsibility for its own citizens, and GH should not be made a dumping ground for individuals with no legal ties."

US to deport Abrego Garcia to Ghana

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the DHS planned to deport Abrego Garcia to Ghana after failed attempts to return him to El Salvador.

The DHS initially considered sending him to Eswatini and Uganda. Ghana became

Abrego Garcia, a resident of Maryland with his family, was deported to El Salvador in March 2025 under the Trump administration over alleged links to the MS-13 gang. His lawyers have denied his involvement with the gang.

He was later returned to the U.S. to face human smuggling charges in Tennessee, where he pleaded not guilty.

