The Ghana Health Service has queried Bernice Aboagye, a nurse who called the Health Minister a 'drama king' during a demonstration over unpaid salaries

The query indicated that Bernice Aboagye used abusive language and tarnished the image of the Health Ministry

However, the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, pleaded with the GHS to temper justice with mercy

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has written a query letter to Bernice Aboagye, a nurse who went viral for calling the Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, a “drama king” during a demonstration over unpaid salaries.

Bernice Aboagye is a staff member at the Nkenkensu Government Hospital, who gained popularity when some nurses who had not been paid for months demonstrated to demand their salaries.

GHS queries Bernice Aboage, a nurse for calling the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh a 'drama king.' Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a viral video from the protest, Bernice Aboagye said the Health Minister is not focused on addressing the challenges within the health sector.

“Our minister is a drama king. He’s only good at showing up for the cameras, not for the work he’s been appointed to do.”

However, some Ghanaians condemned her for what they said was a disrespectful statement. Following the public reaction, the GHS queried Bernice Aboagye to explain her comments by October 24, 2025.

The query mentioned the “use of abusive language” against a government official and “tarnishing the image of the Health Ministry.”

Reactions to Bernice Aboagye's query

YEN.com.gh collated some social media reactions to the GHS query to Bernice Aboagye. Read them below:

@xorlasijerry said:

"We shouldn’t normalise silence based on who’s in power. Wrong is wrong, regardless of which government is in office. The moment we start defending injustice simply because it benefits our side, we lose the moral authority to demand better leadership. And oh, Teacher Kojo? He’s probably still waiting for the same accountability we’re all calling for. Having morals isn’t about staying quiet when things go wrong; it’s about speaking up when silence becomes complicity."

@joromi_ wrote:

"When it’s your turn, you can allow indiscipline just because of frustrations. Do you know the frustrations others are going through, yet find respectful ways to address them?"

@ayaxdegreat said:

"So the right of the nurse is greater than the rights of the service she's a member of? She cannot be offended, but she can offend? Typical NPP mentality. They are special and must not be questioned. Pathetic!"

@_GhanaToday wrote:

"What is more disrespectful than working for 10 months without a salary?"

Health Minister pleads with GHS to have mercy

Meanwhile, the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has urged the Ghana Health Service to temper justice with mercy in addressing the query issued to staff nurse Bernice Aboagye over alleged unprofessional comments.

A statement signed by Tony Goodman, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, said:

"The Minister commends the Ghana Health Service for promptly upholding the tenets of professionalism and the Code of Conduct prescribed for health workers."

"However, Hon Akandoh has appealed to the Service to temper justice with mercy in addressing the matter. According to him, both he and the government welcome divergent views and constructive criticism as part of his commitment to fostering tolerance and openness to diverse opinions," he added.

Nursing Council warns nurses

YEN.com.gh reported that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana warned nurses and midwives against unprofessional conduct and social media misuse.

The directive followed protests by unpaid nurses demanding ten months of salaries, and a series of allegations made by a section of the healthcare workers.

The Council said such actions tarnish the profession’s image and warned of strict consequences for offenders.

Source: YEN.com.gh