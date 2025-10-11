A Chinese man who has been widely commended by many after he was called to the Ghana Bar has broken his silence on galamsey

In an interview, he opened up about his plans to enlighten his compatriots regarding the laws and legal system of Ghana

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared their views on Paul Chen’s decision to help curb galamsey

Paul Chen, a Chinese national, one of the 824 lawyers called to the Ghana Bar on October 10, has spoken about the illegal mining menace popularly known as galamsey.

Paul Chen, in an interview with GH ONE TV on the sidelines of the Call to the Bar ceremony, was quizzed about his views on galamsey and the involvement of some Chinese nationals in the menace.

Chinese man called to the Bar opens on plans to enlighten fellow national on Ghana's laws.

Dressed in his lawyer’s robe, the middle-aged Chinese man stressed the need for his compatriots involved in the act to understand what the law says about illegal mining.

He therefore expressed his desire to educate his compatriots about the legal system and laws in Ghana.

When asked how soon he intends to embark on this plan, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate responded that he first wants to complete his pupillage before embarking on that agenda.

Chinese man rejoices as he gets called to the Ghana Bar.

"I think the law is the foundation, it shapes how society works and it’s the foundation of all relationships, whether contractual, personal, or legal. So I hope that through my legal education I can contribute to educating them about the legal system and the laws in Ghana," he said in an interview.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked in over 5,000 likes and 60 comments.

Reactions to Paul Chen's take on galamsey

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions regarding Paul Chen’s agenda for galamsey.

Gen Z in Agriculture commented:

“So the section of the law allows foreigners to be lawyers in Ghana..? Something isn’t adding up!”

A J 4 the People wrote:

“This lawyer will soon start defending his people.”

MR_ACT1820 indicated:

“I don’t know the reporter, but he is very professional in asking questions. Some would have asked unnecessary ones. Did you hear his answer about the Chinese doing illegal mining? Wow!”

CATA OMAR wrote:

“Now all the Chinese companies in Ghana will hire him instead of Ghanaian lawyers, so don’t be too happy.”

PRINCE DOH added:

“He’s here to defend them in court.”

Mensghana added:

“He’s here to study our system. The Chinese are here for a reason.”

Ghanaian nurse Called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Leah Afoakwa, Esq., became the envy of many after she was called to the Ghana Bar.

In an interview, Leah shared her motivation to save and defend lives as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

She spoke about her intent to balance the demands of both nursing and law through strategic planning and aims to impart her legal knowledge to her healthcare colleagues.

