Ghana's Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has intervened on behalf of a staff nurse who was to face disciplinary action

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh pleaded with the Ghana Health Service to temper justice with mercy in dealing with a nurse who they claim verbally abused him

Social media users who saw the statement online thronged the comment section to share their varied opinions on the matter

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister for Health, has appealed to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to temper justice with mercy in dealing with the staff nurse whose comments about him have earned her a formal query.

Bernice Aboagye, the nurse in question, was captured in a video using what the GHS describes as inappropriate words to describe the Health Minister during a demonstration over unpaid salaries. This caused the GHS to initiate disciplinary proceedings against her, citing breaches of its Code of Conduct.

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh pleads with GHS on behalf of nurse facing disciplinary action. Photo credit: @mohgovgh

Source: Twitter

In a statement released, the Ministry of Health stated that it acknowledges the query and the increasing public concerns raised about it.

The Minister applauded the GHS for swift action to uphold the standards of professionalism expected of public health workers.

The statement signed by Tony Goodman, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, said the Minister appealed for the GHS to show mercy in their dealing with the said nurse.

"The Minister commends the Ghana Health Service for promptly upholding the tenets of professionalism and the Code of Conduct prescribed for health workers."

"However, Hon Akandoh has appealed to the Service to temper justice with mercy in addressing the matter. According to him, both he and the government welcome divergent views and constructive criticism as part of his commitment to fostering tolerance and openness to diverse opinions," he added.

Reactions to Health Minister's plea

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the press statement that was shared on the Health Ministry's timeline on X. Read them below:

@Humble4948 said:

"It’s sad the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health haven’t been able to do anything about their salaries to the extent that they had to take to the streets their grievances, but could all of a sudden be issuing query letters. It’s a shame."

@YawOkay wrote:

"The nursing profession in a nutshell. The senior colleagues are so concerned about 'respect' and 'being respected'. 'Why didn’t you stand when you saw me walk in? Do you know how many years I’ve been a Nurse?' Yet ask what they have contributed in all these years, and it’s zilch."

@ralphinertia said:

"Even your allowance doesn’t delay. How can a young Ghanaian work for 10 solid months without being paid, and you still expect him or her to speak politely while demonstrating? It’s a very big shame on the Ministry of Health for treating young nurses this way."

@Kobby_Destro wrote:

"Masa, the release we want to see is that you have paid them, you people should be serious in this country, do u delay in collecting taxes... abufusem."

@AABrempong said:

"Some NDC supporters were saying it was a fake letter. Now, why is the Minister requesting amnesty if it was a fake letter? Ei Ghana!"

Nursing Council warns nurses

YEN.com.gh reported that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana warned nurses and midwives against unprofessional conduct and social media misuse.

The directive followed protests by unpaid nurses demanding ten months of salaries, and a series of allegations made by a section of the healthcare workers.

The Council said such actions tarnish the profession’s image and warned of strict consequences for offenders.

Source: YEN.com.gh