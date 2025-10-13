German President Steinmeier to Meet Asantehene in Kumasi as Part of Ghana Visit in November
- Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will soon be hosting the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in Kumasi
- Steinmeier is on a three-nation trip in Africa, which will also take him to Egypt and Angola
- During his visit to Ghana, Steinmeier will also hold discussions with representatives of civil society and start-up founders
The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will be visiting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in Kumasi as part of a trip to Ghana.
Steinmeier is on a three-nation Africa tour, which includes Egypt and Angola.
Graphic Online reported that his trip to Ghana will be from November 3 to November 4, 2025.
During his visit to Ghana, Steinmeier will hold discussions with representatives of civil society and start-up founders.
His meeting with the Asantehene will be on November 4 and is expected to focus on ongoing German-Ghanaian collaborations in vaccine research and vocational training.
This marks Steinmeier’s second visit to Ghana, following his first trip in December 2017.
Before arriving in Ghana, the German leader will attend the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo from November 1–2 at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Following his visit to Ghana, Steinmeier will travel to Angola from November 5–7, becoming the first German President to visit the country. His trip coincides with Angola’s 50th independence anniversary and its chairmanship of the African Union.
While in Angola, he will hold political talks with President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.
