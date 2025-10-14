The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly clinic has been shut down as part of the ongoing crackdown Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency

Nine other health facilities were also shut down by the agency’s operation in the Ashanti Region

The crackdown began on October 13 to close down facilities operating without the required licenses

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Clinic and nine other health facilities have been shut down.

They were shut down by the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency as part of its crackdown on facilities operating without the required licences and proper documentation.

Citi News reported that the crackdown began on Monday, October 13, 2025.

According to Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency officials, the KMA Clinic has been operating for several years without a valid license.

So far, 18 health facilities across the region have been closed since the exercise began.

On October 12, 17 health facilities were shut down for similar failings.

The Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency's CEO, Dr Winfred Baah, emphasised the importance of complying with licensing requirements to avoid closure or legal consequences

HeFRA's caution to health facilities in Ghana

According to Dr Baah, facilities operating outside the regulatory framework endanger lives.

As a result, he said, the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency was left with no option but to close down non-compliant institutions.

“When that happens, we must step in to protect the public. HeFRA is currently restructuring to strengthen our ability to regulate health facilities effectively,” he added.

Dr Baah further reiterated the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency's commitment to upholding quality healthcare standards in Ghana.

He also urged all health facility operators to strictly adhere to licensing and operational requirements to avoid closure or legal sanctions.

What is the Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency?

The Health Facilities and Regulatory Agency is a Ghanaian government agency created under the Health Institutions and Facilities Act, 2011 (Act 829).

Its main mandate is to license, regulate, and oversee both public and private health facilities in Ghana to ensure the delivery of safe and high-quality healthcare services.

The agency collaborates with stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to ensure healthcare is provided in well-designed and structurally sound facilities.

Additionally, the agency advocates for patients and clients by promoting safety, compassionate care, and transparency in the operations of health facilities.

