A key bridge linking Sokode Agbogame and Akrofu collapsed, disrupting transport in the area

Repair works on the bridge have stalled after the contractor abandoned the site, leaving one culvert incomplete

Residents now face higher transport costs and are threatening to demonstrate if authorities don’t act swiftly

Residents of Sokode Agbogame and Akrofu in the Ho Municipality are grappling with severe transportation challenges following the collapse of a crucial bridge about four months ago.

The vital bridge, which connects the two communities, remains unusable despite initial repair efforts by a contractor who has since abandoned the site.

According to Forgive Kwamla Segbedeku, the Assembly Member for the Akrofu Electoral Area, the bridge’s culverts gave way after heavy downpours in June and July.

“In June or July, there was heavy rainfall, which led to the collapse of the bridge’s culverts. I immediately informed our Ho Municipal MCE about the development, and we both visited the Roads and Highways Authority to request urgent assistance because the incident completely cut us off from Sokode and Ho. Segbedeku told YEN.com.gh."

Authorities, however, responded by awarding a contract for the bridge’s repairs.

“The necessary authorities stepped in, and the contract was awarded. The contractor completed one of the two culverts but couldn’t finish the second one before leaving the site about a month ago,” the Assembly Member added, expressing frustration over the stalled project, so, I informed the MCE about the halt in the repair works. He, together with some officials from Urban Roads, visited the site and told me they would appeal to the contractor to return and continue the project.”

Residents face soaring commute costs

The prolonged closure of the bridge has forced residents to seek alternative, longer, and more expensive routes, significantly impacting their daily lives and economic activities.

The bridge served as the main route for many community members.

“It is the main route we use for our daily rounds. Students, drivers, workers, everyone uses this road,” explained Togbe Korsi Dzanku VI, Chief of the Akrofu Traditional Area. The situation has made commuting to neighbouring towns such as Agbogame and Ho a long journey, as one now has to use a very costly alternative route,” the traditional ruler stated from Agbogame to Akrofu used to cost GHS 6, but now commuters pay GHS 15 because they have to pass through Ho. Pillion riders also used to charge GHS 10, but now take GHS 20.”

Agitation and calls for immediate action

Mounting frustrations among residents are reaching a boiling point, with growing calls for immediate intervention from local authorities.

It has become a major problem for them, and residents are now losing their patience.

Some residents have said that if the bridge is not fixed soon, they will demonstrate to demand immediate action from the Assembly.

