Residents protested over the deteriorating Somanya–Odumase–Kpong road and submitted a petition to President Mahama

The coalition said the abandoned road project was a significant blow to the area, derailing business operations and inconveniencing residents

Protesters demanded urgent action within 60 days and warned of further civic steps if construction failed to resume

Residents from the Yilo and Lower Manya Krobo municipalities in the Eastern Region have organised a protest to demonstrate against the poor condition of a key road utilised by residents of the region.

Demonstrators present a petition to President John Mahama for the reconstruction of the Somanya road. Image source: Utv. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the group urged President John Mahama to take immediate action to address the dire condition of the Somanya–Odumase–Kpong road.

Krobo residents protest over bad Somanya road

The protest took place on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and ended with a petition submitted to the president via the Yilo Krobo and Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assemblies.

Led by a coalition of civic organisations from the Krobo area, the demonstrators voiced their deep dissatisfaction over the stalled road project and years of unaddressed neglect.

Watch the video of the protest below:

Residents in the Krobo area claimed that the poor state of the 24-kilometre road severely disrupted their daily lives, healthcare access, and economic activities.

In a petition, a local coalition described the stretch as a “daily burden”, citing choking dust, gaping potholes, and risky driving conditions. They claimed the road has deteriorated significantly since construction work halted in early 2025.

According to the group, the project was first launched in 2016 but stalled after the 2017 change in government. Though it was reawarded in 2024, they allege it was abandoned once again following another transition in 2025.

Petition for Somanya-Odumase-Kpong road completion submitted

The coalition stressed that the road’s neglect has worsened respiratory health issues, driven up vehicle repair costs, and crippled small businesses in the area.

They also raised concerns over emergency care, disclosing that ambulances often fail to reach patients due to the rough terrain, putting lives at risk.

The petition, signed by Kloma Hengme chairman Isaac Tamatey Otu and Dangme Youth for Development president Simon Teye, urged the president to act.

They appealed to the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highways Authority to direct the contractor to return to the site within 60 days.

Krobo residents stage a protest over the deplorable state of the Somanya-Odumase-Kpong road. Photo credit: Utv. Image source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Krobo coalition also called for urgent interim measures such as dust suppression, road levelling, and the installation of safety barriers near schools and health centres.

They cautioned that if the contractor fails to return to site within the 60-day window, the community would be left with no option but to escalate their civic action.

Part of the petition stated:

“The patience of the Krobo people has been pushed to its limits. This is more than a request for road works—it is a demand for justice, fairness, and dignity for citizens who have consistently met their civic obligations.”

The group expressed confidence that President Mahama would act swiftly to rebuild public trust and bring long-overdue relief to residents along the Somanya–Kpong stretch.

Residents protest over poor Okanfor-Nsawam road

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some residents in Amasaman and Nsawam were unhappy with the condition of the roads in their areas and had called the government's attention to the issue.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, some affected residents took to the streets to express their displeasure with the poor road conditions.

According to the residents, the poor state of the roads leads to heavy traffic, long travel times, and frequent vehicular breakdowns.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh