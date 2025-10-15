Galamsey Fight: Bryan Acheampong Calls for 90-Day Ban on Mining to Save Water Bodies
- Dr Bryan Acheampong, a flagbearer hopeful of the NNPP, has called on the government to enforce a 90-day ban on all mining activities
- He emphasised the need for a collective effort to tackle the galamsey menace and protect the country's water bodies and food systems
- Acheampong's proposal aims to temporarily halt mining operations and develop a more sustainable approach to responsible mining
A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Bryan Acheampong, has urged the government to impose a mandatory 90-day ban on all mining activities across the country.
According to Dr Acheampong, a nationwide ban on mining activities would allow authorities to assess the damage done and plan a more sustainable strategy for responsible mining.
The businessman and politician's call aims to address the devastating impact of illegal mining, also known as galamsey, on Ghana's water bodies and environment.
Speaking during an engagement with delegates of the NPP, Dr. Acheampong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Abetifi in the Eastern Region, argued that Ghana needed a bold, collective approach to curb the galamsey menace.
“Ninety days, I’m not talking about even a state of emergency, ninety days, rainy season, let’s clear our water bodies, let’s engage how we go back to mining,” he said. “We cannot stop or repair the tie or the track of a moving train as fast as it is speeding,” he remarked, urging a united front to temporarily suspend all mining operations," he said.
“We need to agree, and I’m not talking about a state of emergency, that mining, regardless of where, should stop now for the next 90 days. Let’s regroup, let’s rethink, and see how we can launch back into responsible mining,” he added.
Bryan speaks on galamsey effect on food
The Abetifi MP, who also served as the Minister for Food and Agriculture under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, cautioned that if illegal mining is not curbed, Ghana’s food and water systems could face irreversible damage.
“If our food systems are being poisoned and we just look on, we prefer to make the money that people will not be around in a very short time to try and arrest the situation,” he cautioned.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Bryan's call for galamsey ban
Ghanaians on social media who chanced upon the video of Bryan Acheampong's engagement with the NPP delegates thronged the comment section to share their views.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions:
@1___Jose said:
"He didn’t have this idea when he was in power just a few months ago??"
@tt_Godswillling also said:
"He lacks moral courage to advise the government when it comes to galamsey n corruption issues in this country."
@albertmelac commented:
"His true motive is to see the economy crash, knowing very well our economy partially depends on gold exports. These people are traitors. Nation wreckers are always plotting against the well-being of the state."
NAIMOS cracks down on galamsey
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that NAIMOS arrested two Chinese nationals for engaging in illegal mining in the Tano Anwia Forest Reserve.
The task force destroyed 12 structures and seized excavators, water pumps, and a Land Cruiser during the raid.
This forms part of the government’s efforts to clamp down on galamsey in the Western and Western North Regions.
