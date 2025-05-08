Ho has recorded the highest number of road crashes in the Volta Region, with 263 cases and 37 deaths in 2024

Motorcycles and tricycles were involved in nearly half of the early 2025 accidents, sparking safety concerns

Residents have called for stricter rules, rider training, and better roads amid the NRSA's new interventions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Ho led the Volta Region in road crashes in 2024 with 263 incidents and 37 deaths.

The high numbers have alarmed residents, particularly due to the growing involvement of tricycles and motorcycles in the incidents.

The region reportedly recorded 525 crashes in 2024, a rise of nearly 23% from the 427 collisions recorded in 2023.

Ho leads the Volta Region in terms of road crashes, raising major concerns about the safety of motorists and passengers. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although deaths dropped by 30% and injuries dipped slightly, the Ho Division remained the worst-hit area.

In the first quarter of 2025, the region saw 124 road crashes, with 28 deaths and 142 injuries.

While overall crash numbers dropped slightly (by 2.4%), fatalities rose by 40% and injuries increased by over 50%. Ho alone recorded 58 crashes, resulting in 11 deaths and 46 injuries.

Ho road crashes: tricycles and motorcycles slammed

Motorcycles accounted for nearly half of all early 2025 crash cases, while private vehicle crashes dropped by over 22%. Tricycles, known locally as aboboyaa, have come under scrutiny for their increasing role in these accidents.

“These tricycles are everywhere,” said Esther Amedzro, a Ho resident. “They’re overloaded and don’t follow the rules - it’s terrifying walking on the roadside.”

However, riders feel misunderstood. Elikem Agbo, a tricycle operator in Ho Central, said:

“We’re not the only ones on the road. The roads are bad, and we have no support or space to ride safely.”

For some, the issue hits home. Reuben Kafui from Klefe recounted how a tricycle hit his younger brother on his way to school.

“He broke his leg and couldn’t go to school for months. The rider didn’t even have a licence,” he said.

Kafui and others are pushing for mandatory training, licensing, and stricter enforcement for road users.

NRSA’s response and the road ahead

The NRSA has intensified its #StayAlive campaign with public education, surprise inspections, and road checks. Volta Regional Director Joana Fafa Ayer acknowledged the need to better engage riders and communities.

Residents and safety advocates agree that training, enforcement, and infrastructure upgrades - such as proper lanes for tricycles - are crucial to reducing accidents.

“People just hop on and ride without training,” said teacher, Charity Dovi. “We need a proper system if we want to see change.”

In the Ho region, tricycles, popularly known as Aboboya, are a major contributer to road crashes. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dohia achieves Open Defecation Free status

In April 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that a community in Ghana's Volta Region, Dohia was declared Open Defecation Free (ODF) officially after years of grassroots sanitation efforts.

The achievement was driven by a World Vision Ghana program that empowered residents to build their own toilets and trained local artisans to construct affordable facilities.

Dohia’s success now stands as a model for how local solutions can lead to lasting public health improvements, with the community embracing change after initial hesitation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh