Police Release Photo of Man Jailed for Life Over Killing Jirapa Dubai’s Eric Johnson
- Elisha Mahama, the main accused person in the murder of Eric Johnson, the owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, is serving a life sentence in prison
- The Wa High Court convicted him unanimously and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the murder of the businessman
- Mahama was an employee of the hotel and was sacked for allegedly having multiple sexual relationships with fellow employees
Police have released a photo of Eliasah Mahama, the man convicted of the killing of Eric Johnson, the slain CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai.
Mahama was sentenced to life in prison by the Wa High Court on October 15.
Mahama was a former Human Resource Manager, Royal Cosy Hills Hotel. Police released his photo with facts of his conviction in a statement online.
Mahama was believed to be a problematic employee and was sacked for allegedly having multiple sexual relationships with more than four female employees of the hotel.
Adom News reported that two other accused persons in the case, Belinda Miller, aged 23, and Kweku Kankunbata, aged 56, were acquitted.
Five people were first arrested in the immediate aftermath of the death of the businessman.
However, Mahama was singled out as the main suspect in the course of investigations.
Mahama was earlier said to have conspired with his girlfriend, Miller, to kill Johnson.
About the night Eric Johnson was killed
The prosecution told the court that Mahama entered the private residence of Johnson on the night of February 10, scaling the fortified fenced wall with the aid of a ladder.
“Justice has been served”: Man accused of killing Jirapa Dubai’s Eric Johnson sentenced to life in prison
Available phone records to the police indicated that he placed several calls to Miller whilst at the private residence, asking her where he could locate the master key to Johnson's room.
Mahama entered Johnson's room and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him in a pool of blood.
The prosecution disclosed that he also took an unspecified amount of money from the room and a car key.
In the course of the case, four other suspects were arrested. They were identified as Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey, Dookuuri Fausta and Braimah Kasim.
Suspect in Hussein-Suale killing discharged
YEN.com.gh reported that the Madina District Court discharged the suspect in the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.
Daniel Owusu Koranteng had been charged with abetment of crime and murder in connection with the death of Hussein-Suale.
On October 14, the prosecution led by Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo informed the court that the Attorney-General had directed them to discontinue the case.
Source: YEN.com.gh
