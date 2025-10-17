Elisha Mahama, the main accused person in the murder of Eric Johnson, the owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, is serving a life sentence in prison

Mahama was an employee of the hotel and was sacked for allegedly having multiple sexual relationships with fellow employees

Police have released a photo of Eliasah Mahama, the man convicted of the killing of Eric Johnson, the slain CEO of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai.

Mahama was a former Human Resource Manager, Royal Cosy Hills Hotel. Police released his photo with facts of his conviction in a statement online.

Mahama was believed to be a problematic employee and was sacked for allegedly having multiple sexual relationships with more than four female employees of the hotel.

Adom News reported that two other accused persons in the case, Belinda Miller, aged 23, and Kweku Kankunbata, aged 56, were acquitted.

Five people were first arrested in the immediate aftermath of the death of the businessman.

However, Mahama was singled out as the main suspect in the course of investigations.

Mahama was earlier said to have conspired with his girlfriend, Miller, to kill Johnson.

About the night Eric Johnson was killed

The prosecution told the court that Mahama entered the private residence of Johnson on the night of February 10, scaling the fortified fenced wall with the aid of a ladder.

Available phone records to the police indicated that he placed several calls to Miller whilst at the private residence, asking her where he could locate the master key to Johnson's room.

The funeral service for Eric Johnson in 2024, following his murder

Mahama entered Johnson's room and stabbed him multiple times, leaving him in a pool of blood.

The prosecution disclosed that he also took an unspecified amount of money from the room and a car key.

In the course of the case, four other suspects were arrested. They were identified as Beyuo Felix, Michael Klugey, Dookuuri Fausta and Braimah Kasim.

