A suspect in the 2019 killing of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussain-Suale has been discharged

The suspect , Daniel Owusu Koranteng , has been accused of helping the men believed to have killed Suale

Koranteng was facing charges of abetment of crime and murder in connection with the tragic killing

The Madina District Court has discharged the lead suspect in the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Daniel Owusu Koranteng, an investigative journalist, had been charged with abetment of crime and murder in connection with the death of Hussein-Suale.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed near his family house in Madina on January 16, 2019, by unknown assailants. Source: Media Foundation for West Africa

Prosecution alleged that he led two other alleged culprits currently at large to the home of Ahmed Suale, where he was eventually shot and killed by unknown assailants.

He pleaded not guilty in the case and was on a GH¢50,000 bail.

3News reported that in court on October 14, the prosecution led by Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo informed the court that they had been directed by the Attorney-General to discontinue the case.

Presiding judge, Susan Nyarkotey, then discharged Daniel Owusu Koranteng and disposed of the case.

About Hussein-Suale's death

Hussein-Suale worked as a reporter for Tiger Eye P.I., an investigative outlet led by well-known journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which is known for undertaking undercover investigations to expose wrongdoing.

At the time, he was the lead investigator behind a Tiger Eye exposé on corruption in Ghanaian football published in June 2018 ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Hussein-Suale’s murder is believed to have been connected to his investigative journalism.

Since then, local rights groups have been raising concerns about the government’s commitment to solving the case, after political leaders, among them the current president, cast doubt on links between the killing and Suale’s work.

Following their work on the football investigation, Suale and the Tiger Eye team were subject to vicious attacks at the hands of former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, who called for Anas to be hanged and for Suale to be beaten up while showing a picture of Suale’s face.

Ahmed Suale's family laments slow investigation

YEN.com.gh also reported that the family of Hussein-Suale previously expressed disappointment in the government over their failure to find the killers.

According to the family, the murder of their dead relative has not been given the needed attention.

Hussein-Suale's brother, Ibrahim Kamilu Tahidu, said the family felt like it was being ignored.

