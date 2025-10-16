Solomon Owusu expressed disappointment over Ahmed Suale’s murder case after the discharge of the lead suspect

He criticised Kennedy Agyapong’s past comments against the late journalist, implicitly linking him to the murder

He argued that the police's failure to find the killers had eroded public trust and instilled fear among vocal activists

Solomon Owusu, a member of the Movement for Change, has expressed his disappointment with the investigation into the death of late journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale, following the discharge of the lead suspect, Daniel Owusu Koranteng.

Speaking on TV3’s Newday on October 15, 2025, Solomon Owusu criticised Kennedy Agyapong for his public statements against Hussein-Suale before his death.

He also slammed the Ghana Police Service, calling out the manner in which the investigation of the journalist's murder had been handled.

Calling it a high-profile case, Owusu suggested that in the matter, the authorities lacked professionalism and urgency.

Ahmed Suale's death: Solomon Owusu slams police

Commenting on the discharge of Koranteng by the Madina District Court, the member of Movement for Change spoke about the actions of Kennedy Agyapong, whom he linked to the circumstances surrounding the journalist’s death.

In his words:

“When I heard Kennedy Agyapong did what he did in terms of calling out Ahmed Suale, I wasn’t happy because no matter how you disagree with anybody, you cannot court hatred for the person.”

However, he added:

“Yes, there is no evidence that it was Kennedy Agyapong who killed him. The police have not established that.”

He also argued that the police's inability to bring the perpetrators to justice eroded public confidence and created a climate of fear, particularly for those who are vocal in their advocacy and activism.

Watch the video of Solomon Owusu speaking about the Hussein-Suale murder case below:

When was Ahmed Hussein-Suale killed?

Hussein-Suale was a well-respected investigative journalist who is believed to have been assassinated because of his work.

The Tiger Eye PI reporter was murdered on January 16, 2019, near his family home in Accra, Ghana.

Before his release, Koranteng was charged with abetment of crime and murder in connection with the death of Hussein-Suale.

According to the allegation, Koranteng led two other culprits, currently at large, to the residence of the deceased, where they carried out the act.

However, he has pleaded not guilty to the case and was released on bail of GH¢50,000.

The prosecution, led by Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo, informed the court that the Attorney-General had directed them to discontinue the case.

Presiding judge Susan Nyarkotey then discharged Koranteng and disposed of the case, leading to outrage among the public.

