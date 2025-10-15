The main suspect in the killing of Eric Johnson, the slain Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, aka Jirapa Dubai, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Wa High Court has convicted Eliasah Mahama, a former Human Resource Manager, Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, unanimously on October 15.

Adom News reported that the other two accused persons, Belinda Miller, aged 23, and Kweku Kankunbata, aged 56, were acquitted.

A lawyer for Johnson's family said they were happy with the verdict.

“We may never get Eric Johnson back, but at least justice has been served.”

Johnson was found dead with stab wounds on February 11, 2024.

Five people were first arrested in the immediate aftermath of the death of a businessman.

However, Mahama was singled out as the main suspect in the course of investigations.

Mahama was earlier said to have conspired with his girlfriend, Miller, to kill Johnson.

Source: YEN.com.gh