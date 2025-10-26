A serious accident involving a commercial vehicle and a Jeep 4x4 happened at the Kasoa Tollbooth in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Dozens Feared Dead as Severe Accident Happens at The Kasoa Tollbooth

Source: Instagram

According to reports, multiple people sustained severe injuries, while many are feared dead from the collision.

The reports from several news outlets indicated that the unfortunate incident occurred at dawn when a Sprinter minibus, with the registration number GW 7455-18, collided with the rear of the Jeep 4x4, registration GR 7673, which was reversing on the highway.

The fully loaded commercial vehicle, which was heading to Kasoa, reportedly somersaulted multiple times following the impact and resulted in several immediate casualties.

The accident also left several passengers trapped in the commercial vehicle and caused heavy traffic on the Accra-Kasoa highway, frustrating other road users.

Emergency responders, including Ghana National Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service personnel, rushed to the accident scene to rescue the victims and convey them to the nearest medical facilities for immediate treatment.

The first responders also struggled to get an advanced medical facility for one patient in critical condition, who had initially received treatment at the Ngleshie Amanfro Polyclinic.

The video from the accident scene is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh